Week 11 Seoul Dynasty Preview

This week we were given brief glimpse of the incredible scene that Seoul Community Radio works tirelessly to support and represent. Though the station is going from strength to strength, there is a bittersweet irony in the fact that as Seoul Community Radio continues to thrive, the infrastructure that surrounds it is making things consistently more difficult for the scene it supports. “I think it’s much more fragile than we think,” says co-founder Rich Price. “We’re all sort of surviving, just about, and that’s purely on passion. I feel like we’re lucky in Seoul because you’ve got so many kids who are so passionate, even though it’s getting harder and harder to do stuff. I don’t want that to disappear.” The wake of COVID-19 has seen a renewed enthusiasm for some esoteric and ancient dancing laws demanding higher taxes from establishments that enable dancing than those that don’t, a crackdown that has been felt across all aspects of Korean culture, but is felt most by smaller, independent venues that have been unable to open despite the relaxation of lockdown restrictions. “There’s not that recognition of the clubs as cultural institutions,” continues Price. “There will always be places to party and there will always be very innovative people who circumvent the challenges. The next step is striving for the recognition that London and Berlin have.”