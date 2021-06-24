Cancel
Asia

Week 11 Seoul Dynasty Preview

By Daebakowl
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first week of the Summer Showdown proves to be a hard one for the Seoul Dynasty. They are not only matching up against the undefeated during the June Joust team of the Hangzhou Spark, but also the strong and unpredictable Chengdu Hunters. In the regular season, the Seoul Dynasty has only lost two matches, which puts them just below the Shanghai Dragons. Hopefully, the Dynasty will be able to keep their record as the second seed, with the Fusion only one map win behind them.

