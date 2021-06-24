Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Turner & Hooch trailer is here and now we know what happened to Tom Hanks’ character

By Kimberley Spinney
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur first real look at the upcoming Turner & Hooch TV series from Disney Plus has arrived and thanks to this trailer we have an idea of what happened to Tom Hanks’ character. So those of us hoping for a cameo will likely be disappointed. In the new trailer, we...

dogoday.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

108K+
Followers
298K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hanks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Here And Now#Madness#Turner Hooch Tv#Disney Plus#Turner Turner Hooch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Amazon's A League Of Their Own Series Landed An A+ Choice To Fill Tom Hanks' Cleats

Tom Hanks’ Jimmy Dugan was a big part of making A League of Their Own a sports classic with his quotable one-liners and temperamental attitude. Naturally, the TV series reboot wouldn’t be complete if the character's gruff yet sensitive presence was absent. Obviously Tom Hanks isn't coming back as Dugan, so a new star has been tapped to lead the show's rag-tag team of female baseball players. As the Amazon reboot continues to shape up, Parks and Recreation fave Nick Offerman has joined the cast to fill the Hanks-sized void.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Tom Hanks Movie Was Just Added To Netflix

Take one of the greatest directors to pick up a megaphone and pair him with an actor widely lauded as one of the most talented, acclaimed and popular movie stars of the modern era, and you’re almost guaranteed a certain level of quality. Based on their reputations, then, it’s no surprise that the collaborations between Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks have almost always delivered.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Tom Hanks’ Best Movies Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Paul Greengrass has a lot to answer for, with mid-2000s action cinema developing an obsession with the shaky cam techniques he utilized phenomenally after replacing Doug Liman at the helm of The Bourne Supremacy. It lent the proceedings an air of urgency and atmosphere, but a Best Director nomination for his subsequent directorial effort United 93 showed that his signature visual style worked just as well in the realm of the nail-biting true-life dramatic thriller.
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

Where have we seen Turner & Hooch’s Josh Peck before?

Ever since Disney+ announced that they were going to be giving us a Turner & Hooch series we have been excited for what was to come. But now we need to know who the series star, Josh Peck, is and where we have seen him before! And yes, we will also remind you of exactly who he is in the show as well.
MoviesTVOvermind

Turner & Hooch Trailer Arrives for Disney Plus

The next version of Turner & Hooch appears set to start on a rather sad note since the original character played by Tom Hanks will have already passed away due to a cause that Disney+ isn’t giving out yet, and has effectively given his son Scott Turner Jr. the same type of dog that basically turned his life upside down but also gave it meaning. So far the trailer makes it look as though the successful main character doesn’t want a dog, doesn’t feel he needs a dog and is bound to see his life suffer because of the dog and his inability to cope with the rascally canine. And yet, each time that Hooch, who is a rescue dog willed to Scott by his father, is around anyone else, he tends to behave when he’s told to. A lot of us have probably had a dog like this and wondered why in the world the dog minds everyone else and not us, but this is taking things to an extreme that is bound to be hilarious since the original Turner & Hooch was a great family movie and a good reason why a lot of people might not have a dog to this day. To be fair one doesn’t leave a dog in a car and expect them to sit there and do nothing for a long period of time, as dogs tend to get bored like humans.
Petsstartattle.com

Turner & Hooch (Season 1 Episode 1) Disney+, “Forever and a Dog”, Comedy, trailer, release date

When uptight Deputy Marshal Scott Turner inherits Hooch, a giant unruly dog, his new pet destroys his apartment and seems dead set on destroying his career. Scott is desperate to get rid of Hooch, who seems to behave for everyone but him. But when a witness under Marshal protection is kidnapped, he realizes that the dog he never wanted may turn out to be the key to saving the day. Startattle.com – Turner & Hooch | Disney+.
Movieshotspotatl.com

‘Forrest Gump’ Was Released 27 Years Ago Today: Discover 5 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Film

Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks was released on this day July 6, 1994. For 27 years, Forrest Gump has provided outstanding cinema for its fans across the world to enjoy. The film went on to receive a number of accolades from the Academy. The Robert Zemeckis-directed film won Best Director, Best Picture, Hanks received the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Visual Affects, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Editing at the 67th Academy Awards.
CelebritiesPopculture

Why Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Allegedly Cut off Controversial Son Chet Hanks

Chet Hanks was hit with a civil lawsuit in April by his ex-girlfriend, Kiana Parker. Parker publicly accused the son of actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson of physically abusing her during their relationship. According to a report by PEOPLE, Parker is seeking $1 million in damages. Chet later accused Parker of being the attacker, claiming that she came after him with a knife. The lawsuit is ongoing, and Parker recently spoke to Radar Online and claimed that due to Chet's behavior, his parents had cut him off financially.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Why Robert De Niro Bailed on Big Before Tom Hanks Was Even Considered

In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Robert De Niro revealed two shocking details about his career choices, which, if had gone in that direction, would have brought a significant change in his filmography and career progress. While confirming he first auditioned for Sonny Corleone before being cast as a young Vito Corleone in The Godfather: Part II; he also revealed that he was the first choice to play Josh in the 1988 hit comedy Big, a role which eventually went to Tom Hanks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy