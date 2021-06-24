Cancel
Steelers release All-Pro guard David DeCastro

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
 18 days ago

In a sudden and somewhat shocking move, the Steelers have released All-Pro guard David DeCastro. DeCastro we taken in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Steelers with the 24th pick out of Stanford.

93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan
