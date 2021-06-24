Who Will Paul Walker’s Ghost Send to Vin Diesel Next?

It shouldn’t be much of a surprise that a car from the Fast and Furious franchise would pull down a pretty hefty price at auction, but one that was driven by Paul Walker on the set and became an iconic car within the franchise, to begin with, was bound to pull down the big bucks without any difficulty. The Toyota Supra Mark IV that was picked up by Brian in the movie and was thought to be a hunk of junk turned out to be one of the most awesome cars in the franchise since it also carried a great deal of weight after the race between Brian and Dom near the end of the movie. This car also symbolizes the fact that Brian managed to get in deep with Dom and his crew at one point, earning their trust and knowing that he would have to betray it at one point. In a big way, this car is a big part of what sparked off the Fast and Furious franchise along with many other elements that went into the making of a story that’s stretched out a little too far at this point.