Who Will Paul Walker’s Ghost Send to Vin Diesel Next?

By Mia Mercado
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one thing Vin Diesel knows how to do, it’s dance. If there are two things he knows how to do, it’s dance and absolutely nail an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Last year, he facilitated a truly dystopian TV moment, in which the show’s virtual audience, each member on a giant individual screen, danced to his latest single. (Yes, he sings. The man is a multi-hyphenate!) Now, Diesel has given us yet another glorious conversation with Kelly Clarkson, one in which he said he thinks Paul Walker’s spirit sent John Cena to play his brother in Fast 9. Hell, yes. I believe!

Comments / 0

Community Policy