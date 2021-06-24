Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

ASC 842 and GASB 87 leasing compliance: 6 steps to prepare

accountingtoday.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompliance with the lease accounting standards applies to every organization subject to the rules of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) and Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB), regardless of size. Even if you only have a few leases, you still need to go through the process of identifying, abstracting, classifying, properly accounting for and managing your leases throughout their terms.

www.accountingtoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asc#Leases#Gasb#Fasb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Compliance is not security

The reason we wear seat belts is not to avoid getting a ticket from the police but to prevent a potential injury in a car accident. This analogy is an easy way to describe the difference between box-checking security and actual security. This message resonates with executives because they typically...
EconomyCNBC

Changing the Locks: Cybersecurity Compliance

Recent mega-scale cyberattacks on the federal government and large corporations are forcing businesses of all sizes to take a hard look at their cybersecurity. FA firms, which tend to be smaller companies, can be left vulnerable and lacking expertise. In this session, leading experts on cybersecurity for advisors will explain how to ensure your firm is meeting key compliance regulations, give advice on how to shop for cyber services, and offer ideas on how to provide above-and-beyond protection for your clients and their wealth.
Economyschneiderdowns.com

ASC 842, Leases – Proposed Discount Rate Updates for Non-Public Entities

The advent of ASC 842 on leases brought with it considerable changes to the way companies accounted for leases. On June 16, 2021, the FASB released a proposed ASU for comment that seeks to simplify the standard for non-public entities, as well as produce some cost savings. The proposed ASU currently under review focuses on enhancing the uses of the risk-free rate practical expedient.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

ActiveProspect Successfully Completes SOC2 Type II Security Audit

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. ActiveProspect, the SaaS platform for consent-based marketing, today announces it has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type II Service Organization Control (SOC 2) examination for its platform. The results of the audit, which took place over a duration of three months, confirms that ActiveProspect’s...
Economyaccountingtoday.com

Bankers and accountants in the anticipation economy

Customers, investors, regulators and other stakeholders’ expectations of bankers and accountants are rapidly evolving, and disruptive competitors are targeting banks’ most profitable customers. In this new environment, the Anticipation Economy, bankers and accountants must renew their focus on customer experience and delivering profitable growth for investors. In this webinar, we...
Healthbeckersasc.com

Independence the driver of innovation in ASCs, 1 CEO says

Although some leaders say ASC independence has "seen its better days," others see it as key to long-term success. David Bittner is the CEO of Allentown, Pa.-based OAA Orthopaedic Specialists. He spoke to Becker's ASC Review on why independence is critical for ASC innovation. Question: On a scale of 1-10,...
Economyhbr.org

How New CEOs Can Balance Strategy and Execution

Every CEO must simultaneously develop strategy and drive execution — and the need to do both at once has never been more urgent. As we emerge from the Covid-19 crisis, companies will need to drive short-term results while also rethinking strategy amid seismic shifts in competitive environments and ways of working. It’s not strategy vs. execution; it’s strategy and execution with the right balance in the right timeframes.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Sovos Issues 2021 Sales and Use Tax Annual Report, "The Continuing Evolution of Sales Tax"

Report highlights the rapid acceleration of new tax laws being considered; a 213% increase over last year. Global tax software provider Sovos today issued its annual Sales and Use Tax report, “The Continuing Evolution of Sales Tax,” which focuses on regulatory trends, enforcement and technology as businesses try to solve sales tax and nexus issues in an increasingly complex tax environment. The report details the changing dynamic of sales tax management within organizations and how the quest to remain compliant is getting more difficult as governments continue to implement new tools to close the annual tax gap in the U.S., which is currently estimated to be at least $1 billion.
Plano, TXPosted by
Local Profile

John Darden on Wealth Management

John Darden is the vice president of Astra Wealth Management Group. The firm works with select individuals and families to help build wealth and practice effective wealth management. Here are some tips from John on how to approach finding your financial advisor match, and to start letting your money work...
Businessaithority.com

Anaplan Appoints Vikas Mehta As Chief Financial Officer

Finance veteran brings nearly 20 years of leadership experience in Digital Transformation. Anaplan, Inc. provider of the leading cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance, announced that Vikas Mehta has joined its executive team as Chief Financial Officer effective July 19. “We are excited to welcome a progressive financial executive of...
Texas Statebeckersasc.com

Texas ASC real estate sold

Regenerative Surgical Surgery Center in Pasadena, Texas, was sold, according to a July 12 LinkedIn post by Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, the company that sold the center. The 12,144-square-foot ASC is physician-run. The center was sold through a cash transaction after generating multiple offers, according to the post.
BusinessSFGate

Addison Group Expands Technology Consulting Offering via Strategic Partnership with ArcLight Consulting

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Addison Group, a professional services firm specializing in talent solutions and consulting, today announced the acquisition of ArcLight Consulting, a provider of comprehensive Human Capital Management (HCM) Cloud implementation services, based in Burlington, Massachusetts. The acquisition furthers Addison Group’s position as a leader in the...
Businessaccountingtoday.com

Accountants expect strong economic recovery this year

Accountants are anticipating the global economy will return to pre-pandemic levels in the second half of this year, despite worries about inflation, according to a new survey. The quarterly Global Economic Conditions Survey, released Tuesday by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Institute of Management Accountants, indicated a swift and strong recovery in global confidence in the second quarter among the more than 1,000 senior accountants and finance professionals polled. There was a slight dip in global confidence in Q2, but it came after the biggest jump in confidence in the 10-year history of the survey during Q1.
EconomyMotley Fool

Boosted Unemployment Ends in Early September. Take These 4 Steps Now to Prepare

Enhanced benefits won't last forever. Here's what to do before they run out. In March, the American Rescue Plan was signed into law, and that bill did more than just put $1,400 stimulus checks into recipients' bank accounts. It also gave workers on unemployment benefits an extra $300 a week through the beginning of September.
EconomyInternational Business Times

Boosted $300 Unemployment Checks Ending Soon? What Steps You Need To Prepare

In March, the American Rescue Plan was signed into law, and that bill did more than just put $1,400 stimulus checks into recipients' bank accounts. It also gave workers on unemployment benefits an extra $300 a week through the beginning of September. At this point, 26 states have ended that...
Businessdallassun.com

Futuris Company Completes Acquisition of Health HR Inc.

Acquisition Marks Entrance Into Medical Staffing Vertical. FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, has successfully completed the acquisition of Health HR Inc. Health HR (HHR) is a South Florida...
Technologythepaypers.com

Russian fintechs to use Open Banking APIs

Promsvyazbank and Tochka, a fintech-focused service for SMEs, have begun using an Open Banking API implemented by the Bank of Russia and the Russian Fintech Association (RFA). They have passed the tests at the Open API Certification Stand, which is being operated by the RFA – an entity that supports the development of Open Banking in Russia. The tests were performed to ensure that Promsvyazbank and Tochka were following the applicable Open API standards provided by regulatory authorities.
Healthbeckersasc.com

5 numbers making ASC execs nervous

Independent physician practices and ASCs are having an increasingly difficult time staying independent, especially with changing payer policies and staff shortages in healthcare. Five numbers reflecting challenges ahead for ASC owners and operators:. 1. Physician employment: 70 percent of physicians are employed by hospitals or corporations, including private equity firms,...
Softwarewestfieldvoice.com

Workflow Automation Market Growth Development, Demand Forecast to 2027 | IBM Corporation, Software AG, Oracle Corporation, Nintex Global Limited, Pegasystems Inc., etc

This report provides a deep-dive view of the Workflow Automation market from 2021 to 2027 and future predictions. The report also covers manufacturing processes, Workflow Automation plans of manufacturers, Workflow Automation gross margin analysis, research the growing regions, Workflow Automation supply strategy and import-export analysis. It also includes business-driving aspects, expenses, driving innovation and important prediction Workflow Automation business sectors. The Workflow Automation report includes forecasts for 2021-2027 in all sections, and Workflow Automation sub-segments. It identifies the best investment areas in Workflow Automation market and highlights Workflow Automation income opportunities across different sections. The Workflow Automation international market share comprehensive study guides entrepreneurs and Workflow Automation governments to make informed decisions about Workflow Automation product launches, and company expansion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy