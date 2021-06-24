ASC 842 and GASB 87 leasing compliance: 6 steps to prepare

Accountants are anticipating the global economy will return to pre-pandemic levels in the second half of this year, despite worries about inflation, according to a new survey. The quarterly Global Economic Conditions Survey, released Tuesday by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Institute of Management Accountants, indicated a swift and strong recovery in global confidence in the second quarter among the more than 1,000 senior accountants and finance professionals polled. There was a slight dip in global confidence in Q2, but it came after the biggest jump in confidence in the 10-year history of the survey during Q1.