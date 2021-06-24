Cancel
Cloud9 Cooldown: Glancing Over at the Panic Button

By Bryan Rockwood
Cloud9 are certainly very good at making things interesting. After a solid 3-0 weekend, C9 completely fumbled away sole possession of first place. In fact Cloud9 now sits in third alongside Team Liquid – another team who has made an unpopular roster swap this summer. Cloud9 looked outclassed at several moments this weekend, despite playing against two teams who came into the week at or under .500. For this week’s Cloud9 Cooldown, it’s time to ask a few questions to see what fans can expect from this coin-flip team.

