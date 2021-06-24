Pachyman, 'El Benson'

Country music megastar Thomas Rhett grew up hiking, hunting, and fishing, but the schedule of a touring musician doesn’t allow much time for outdoor adventure. In 2019, his Very Hot Summer Tour had him playing nearly 50 shows in five and a half months. “Looking back, I was overcommitted in every area of my life,” says the four-time Grammy nominee. But when the pandemic struck last year, it offered him an unexpected opportunity: unencumbered by the obligations of life on tour, Thomas Rhett finally had a chance to relax and spend time outdoors with his wife and three daughters. On the latest episode of the Outside Podcast, the singer-songwriter spoke to host Michael Roberts about how this experience inspired many of the songs on his fifth studio album, Country Again: Side A. Here are excerpts from that interview, edited and condensed for clarity: