Wye Oak, 'Its Way With Me'

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJenn Wasner has gifted us with beauty in abundance this year. Earlier this spring, she released the sublime Flock of Dimes album Head of Roses, which would've been a sufficiently cathartic experience on its own. But then, last month, she followed that with a soothing new Wye Oak single, "TNT." And now, we've been given another essential entry in the storied discography of her band with Andy Stack. Best played on repeat, "Its Way With Me" is a sublime reflection on self-control and surrender. Over a repetitive guitar pattern, Wasner exhales meditations on agency and acceptance, offering grace for all to hear.

Musicwfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Wye Oak find peace within chaos on new song “Its Way With Me”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!. “It’s Way With Me”, the beautiful new song from Wye Oak, is about surrender and finding peace amidst chaos. It’s the second single this year from the duo of Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack, following “TNT” which we also featured shortly after its release. Wasner is having quite the year herself, having released one of the best albums this year, “Head of Roses”, her new Flock of Dimes record.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

The Album Leaf reimagined 2nd LP w/ James McAlister & others; hear “Vermillion (JMJL Rework)”

Ambient/post-rock vet The Album Leaf, aka Jimmy LaValle, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his sophomore LP, 2001's One Day I'll Be On Time, the album that inspired Sigur Ros to take him on tour as support, launching his career in earnest. He worked with James McAlister (solo artist and longtime collaborator of Sufjan Stevens and Aaron Dessner) and members of his live band to reimagine the album, and the result, One Day XX, is due out September 17. "My first thought was, 'oh this song is on guitar, let's do it on the synth, or this song is on the Rhodes, let's do it on something else,' but more than that, I wanted to give these songs a new sense of space and depth, to see how far we could go and wide we could get," LaValle says.
Portland, ORopb.org

Helado Negro — “Gemini and Leo”

Musician Rogerto Carlos Lange drops his sixth feature-length recording, “Fall In,” as Helado Negro on Oct. 22 via 4AD. The first single off that album is the funky “Gemini and Leo.” The song features instrumental work by Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner and Zenizen’s Opal Hoyt, which propels the track with delicate jauntiness while Lange lyrically paints the picture of a couple immersed in a cosmic connection. It’s a great addition to any summertime playlist.
Musicvanyaland.com

Icona Pop and VIZE collaborate with a bang on ‘Off Of My Mind’

Don’t look now, but next spring we’ll be celebrating the 10th anniversary of Icona Pop’s breakout hit “I Love It.” Since that epic arrival, the Swedish pop duo have released a seemingly-endless line of electro bangers, and their latest arrived Friday (July 9) in “Off Of My Mind,” a new collaboration with German DJ/producer duo VIZE. It’s a vertical tune full of that recognizable Icona Pop energy, and suffice to say, we love it.
Video GamesNME

‘The Dark Pictures Anthology’ has its fourth title ‘The Devil In Me’ leaked

The next game in developer Supermassive Games horror series The Dark Pictures Anthology has had its title revealed as The Devil In Me. The reveal of The Devil In Me comes thanks to a trademark application on the Justia Trademarks website, which was filed on July 1 (thanks PCgamesN). The title is set to be the fourth installment in a series of eight proposed games.
Musicedmidentity.com

N3WPORT Plucks at Our Heartstrings with an Alluring Mix

N3WPORT shows off his unique style and spins up a melodic bass mix that takes listeners on a journey through a deep range of emotions!. If you have been searching for high-energy tunes that equally pull at your heartstrings look no further than N3WPORT. The Washington D.C.-based producer is a rising star in the melodic and future bass realm and has been honing his craft since releasing remixes of The Cranberries’ “Zombie” and Twenty One Pilot’s “Stressed Out”. Last year, N3WPORT dove into the studio and released an astounding 16 tracks including official remixes for Judah & The Lion, WE ARE FURY, William Black, and Outwild, as well.
Musicthis song is sick

Flight Facilities Unveil ‘The Ghost’ Remix EP Ft. Gerd Janson & ABSOLUTE.

The iconic Aussie duo, Flight Facilities, have now pretty much become a household name since they first debuted back in 2009. The pair have been taking this year by storm and are already back with an official remix EP of their most recent release, “The Ghost,” which features two unique edits from Gerd Janson and ABSOLUTE.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Omar Apollo Shares New Single "Go Away"

The last release from Indiana-bred artist Omar Apollo was 2020's Apolonio. The album served as his debut project and featured appearances from Ruel and DMV bred entertainer Kali Uchis. He preceded the EP with the singles "Stayback," "Kamikaze," "Dos Uno Nueve (219)," and "What U Around." In his first release...
Tennismxdwn.com

Album Review: Half Waif – Mythopoetics

For Nandi Rose’s aptly named fifth album, Mythopoetics, the dream-pop singer recounts tales of past lives and the re-shaping of reality for a project that feels simultaneously minimalist and multi-layered. Collaborating with film composer Zubin Hensler for the album, a frequent collaborator of Rose’s, the duo intended on creating an album of minimalism with an emphasis on the acoustic and stripped-back. Instead, the pair ended up creating something more akin to something they dubbed “a texturally diverse and kaleidoscopic sonic universe.”
MusicPosted by
Daily Herald

Music review: Flatlanders' new album offers their welcome twang

The Flatlanders "Treasure of Love" (Rack'em Records/Thirty Tigers) Never has the tremulous twang that is unmistakably Jimmie Dale Gilmore been more welcome than after a year and a half of pandemic strangeness. Listening to The Flatlanders' "Treasure of Love" is like strolling into a corner honky-tonk and discovering an old...
Musiccaliforniarocker.com

Review: Jakob Dylan Seeks Healing with New Album ‘Exit Wounds’

When The Wallflowers established themselves as principal players in the post-grunge pop-rock emergence, they were met with praise, awards, and a horizon teeming with great expectation and talent. This was the high note upon which the outfit took hiatus nearly a decade ago. Today, Jakob Dylan has taken hold of...
Musicedmidentity.com

Sam Feldt and Sam Fischer Drop Summer Music Video for “Pick Me Up”

There’s a soothing presence from Sam Feldt and Sam Fischer when they teamed up for a new beautiful summer tune, “Pick Me Up.”. Since first breaking onto the scene, Dutch DJ and producer Sam Feldt has become defined by his tunes that are perfect for summer days spent by the pool or while dancing with friends under the night sky. Defined by tracks found on his album Sunrise to Sunset, as well as his singles like “Post Malone” with RANI and rework of “Show Me Love,” if there’s someone who has embraced the sunny vibes it’s him. Now, Sam Feldt has teamed up with Australian singer/songwriter Sam Fischer to create another jam dubbed, “Pick Me Up.”
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Ric Robertson Debuts New Single “Sycamore Hill”

North Carolina musician Ric Robertson has quietly built a reputation as a chameleon-like creative over the years. He’s played backup as a touring bandmate for everyone from Rhiannon Giddens to The Wood Brothers, he has learned non-musical vocations like filmmaking, claymation, and puppetry. Alongside it all, though, he’s also crafted his madcap songwriting style. Pulling from a mix of jazz, funk, country, and folk Robertson carves his own lane with an alluring playfulness that is all his own. Nowhere is that combo more apparent than on his upcoming full-length record, Carolina Child.
MusicMetalSucks

Iron Maiden Invite Fans to “Belshazzar’s Feast”

Iron Maiden have released a new video in which singer Bruce Dickinson, wearing a shirt for “Belshazzar’s Feast,” invites fans to that very event:. “July the fifteenth. Rain or shine, heaven or hell, man or beast, you’re invited to Belshazzar’s Feast. But your mum can’t come!”. The video all but...
Celebritieswfav951.com

Rock Quick Hits: Randy Blythe & Mark Hoppus!

RANDY BLYTHE WRITING SECOND BOOK: Randy Blythe recently revealed on Instagram that he is working on his second book. According to the Lamb of God frontman, the followup to Dark Days will be another non-fiction book. MARK HOPPUS SHARES CANCER UPDATE: Mark Hoppus shared another update on his fight against...
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music in 2021

So, who’s going to be at the forefront this year of electronic dance music? Well, one person who’s definitely on my mind right now is Pharrell. With his new album Pharrell Live, a lot of eyes are on him. Many people want to get an A&R hold of him and be part of his crew. But that doesn’t mean that you have to be one of them. Here’s how I see the best…
Musicwpr.org

Kalie Shorr, 'Love Child'

Kalie Shorr has spent years putting her spin on songs with viral covers; on "Love Child," Shorr writes her own origin story, embedded with references to the music that soundtracked it. The first single from her forthcoming I Got Here By Accident EP transforms the tradition of proving your bona fides, offering up her outsider autobiography (shout out, fellow "church camp kid with tarot cards"!) with precision. Lyrically, Shorr pays homage to the Fleetwood Mac and Nirvana tunes that sustained her; she recalls early memories of hearing "Rhiannon," and also the memory of her sister, Ashley Rhiannon.
Worldaquariumdrunkard.com

The Lagniappe Sessions :: Yuma Abe

Lagniappe (la ·gniappe) noun ‘lan-ˌyap,’ — 1. An extra or unexpected gift or benefit. 2. Something given or obtained as a gratuity or bonus. Following an extended amount of time at home during the global pandemic, Tokyo-based singer-songwriter Yuma Abe was struck with a bout of inspiration. Away from his day job fronting the band Never Young Beach, Yuma found the space needed to conjure up Fantasia, his first solo album, out now digitally via his own imprint Thaian Records, and released on vinyl this fall via Temporal Drift. While Fantasia has echoes of his band’s classic tunefulness, Yuma on his own strikes a much more subdued and introspective tone, both in his lyrics and the understated instrumentation. For his Lagniappe Session, Yuma cites influences and inspirations, including Devendra Banhart, who toured with Never Young Beach in Japan and contributes guitar to Fantasia, and Haruomi Hosono (Chu Kosaka’s former bandmate and frequent collaborator), who has become a mentor of sorts, offering his services as a mixing engineer on the album. Yuma on his selections, below.

