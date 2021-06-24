Madden 22's early rendering of Mac Jones looks nothing like Patriots rookie

Michael Giardi of NFL Network suggests that "a legit competition is on tap" this summer between Jones and incumbent starting QB Cam Newton. Citing Newton's uneven 2020 campaign, as well Jones having held his own over the course of the Patriots' OTAs and mandatory minicamp, Giardi believes that the No. 15 overall pick in this year's draft has a chance to push his veteran counterpart in the coming months. That said, the rookie is slated to head into training camp behind Newton on the depth chart and still has some ground to make up if he's to vault into an immediate starting role. For his part, Mike Reiss of ESPN.comsuggests that the Newton/Jones competition "could be one of the NFL's most compelling training camp storylines."