O’Connor Brewing owner outlines changes after former employees speak out

By Trevor Metcalfe, The Virginian-Pilot
 18 days ago

The owner of O’Connor Brewing Co. said he has taken several steps after former employees last week spoke out about instances of sexism, racism and employee mistreatment.

Brewery founder Kevin O’Connor said his company is implementing diversity and harassment training, a third-party investigation and an employee hotline for reporting concerns, among other changes.

The actions come after several former O’Connor employees said they had been harassed and mistreated by upper management during their time at the Norfolk brewery.

Additionally, O’Connor said one of the upper managers involved in several of the claims is no longer with the company. O’Connor declined to name that manager, but said the person oversaw the company’s finances.

Kevin’s father, Bill O’Connor, was listed as chief finance officer on the company website on June 18 but was not listed among staff as of Thursday afternoon. Two former employees interviewed by The Virginian-Pilot had cited Bill O’Connor in their complaints. .

The brewery was closed to customers on Monday and Tuesday while staff members completed diversity and inclusion and sexual harassment training sessions. Kevin O’Connor said only a few employees on vacation did not attend the sessions, but they would be able to access the materials virtually.

Training will be an ongoing program for the company going forward, O’Connor said.

Additionally, the brewery hired a consultant to investigate. O’Connor said John DiDio, former area director for the Norfolk office of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, will handle the investigation.

“They’re really going to look at our processes and really see if we made mistakes, and going forward, how we can be better as a company,” O’Connor said.

Employees were given Saturday and Sunday off to “reflect and heal,” according to a company social media post. O’Connor said employees would be compensated for their time off at wages they would normally receive during those days.

The brewery will establish a third-party hotline, where employees can report concerns. Additionally, the brewery will conduct a quarterly culture survey, where employees can deliver anonymous feedback about working conditions.

O’Connor defended how he handled past complaints, and chief marketing officer Penny O’Connor, his wife, added that many positive employee experiences have gone unreported.

“Because we have been in business 11 years and we fostered a lot of relationships and customers in the region, we just wanted them to know that we’ve never condoned or fostered any kind of sexism or racism or any kind of hate,” Penny O’Connor said.

Trevor Metcalfe, 757-222-5345, trevor.metcalfe@insidebiz.com

