NFL Star Serves Plant-Based Lunch to His Football Camp

By Maxwell Rabb
thebeet.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL player Mario Addison’s seventh annual football camp will feature a completely plant-based lunch menu. The Buffalo Bill’s defensive end will be partnering with Nabati Foods - a plant-based food technology company that offers a wide selection of nutritious, health-conscious foods - to bring 650 kids ages 8-18 plant-based lunches. Addison hosts this football camp in his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama, sponsored by the Mario Addison Community Partnership Organization.

