Renée Zellweger and reality star Ant Anstead are dating

 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anstead and Zellweger recently worked together on an episode of the British auto enthusiast’s latest upcoming reality series, “Celebrity IOU: Joyride,” for Discovery+.

CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Reneé Zellweger Is Already Looking Comfortable at Ant Anstead’s Laguna Beach Home in New Photos

If there is anything we’ve learned the past couple of months, it’s that the dating timeline is different for every couple. There are no rules and if two people are happy, no matter how long or short they’ve been together, we say, let me be happy! Ant Anstead has been in the media a lot this past year, following his very public divorce from Christina Haack. Although she isn’t publically seeing anyone, it seems that Ant Anstead may be ready to take that step with Reneé Zellweger. He was recently caught on camera with her and we’re glad to see him happily enjoying the company of a new lover. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for these two love birds.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Renée Zellweger drives classic Ford Mustang with her British beau Ant Anstead and his son Hudson... whom he shares with Flip or Flop star ex Christina Haack

Two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellweger tenderly held her new boyfriend Ant Anstead's 21-month-old son Hudson London while spending the Fourth of July together in Orange County. The 52-year-old Texan seemed intimately close with the 42-year-old Englishman's only child from his 21-month marriage to HGTV star Christina Haack, which ended last...
Laguna Beach, CAPosted by
Us Weekly

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead Spotted Together for 1st Time in Laguna Beach Amid Romance

Getting cozy! Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead were spotted for the first time together since news broke of their romance last month. The couple were seen spending time on Anstead’s balcony in Laguna Beach, California, on Friday, July 2, in photographs obtained by the Daily Mail. The Chicago star, 52, was wearing a grey long sleeve tee, black pants with her hair in a messy top knot. Zellweger held her pink phone and Anstead’s mug, which read, “Home is where dad is” as she chatted with her new beau, 42.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: SPOTTED! Unlikely couple Renée Zellweger, 52, and Ant Anstead, 42, enjoy a relaxing morning at the TV host's Laguna Beach property amid romance rumors

Renée Zellweger is seen for the first time with British TV presenter Ant Anstead, amid rumors of a new blossoming romance between the two. In exclusive pictures obtained by Dailymail.com, the Bridget Jones actress stands close to the former Wheeler Dealers host on the balcony of his new Laguna Beach home, seemingly enjoying a lazy morning together on Friday.
Laguna Beach, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Passionately Kiss During Romantic Bike Ride: See Photo

Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead celebrated the 4th of July weekend with a PDA-filled bike ride. See the pic!. Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead enjoyed a romantic bike ride in sunny California over the 4th of July weekend. The actress, 52, and the English TV presenter, 42, packed on the PDA while out and about in Laguna Beach, biking around the small coastal city and even stopping for a kiss. See the sweet photo of Renée and Ant HERE!
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Ant Anstead Chokes Up As He Lives His 'Boyhood Dream' of Driving Up Dangerous Pikes Peak

Ant Anstead is on top of the world — and it's not just because of his whirlwind romance with Renée Zellweger. The British television personality, 42, shared with his Instagram followers that he achieved his "boyhood dream" of ascending the dangerous Pikes Peak in Colorado, the site of a century-old race that has claimed several lives over the years. "Bucket list ticked… nerd style," he captioned a video from the driver's seat of a custom Acura.
Trouble RelationshipPopculture

Ant Anstead Settled Christina Haack Divorce Just Before Renee Zellweger Relationship Went Public

In late June, The Blast reported that Christina Haack and Ant Anstead officially settled their divorce. Their divorce was finalized less than a year after they first announced their split. Haack and Anstead shared son Hudson, who will turn two in September. Shortly after news broke that the two have officially settled their divorce, it was reported that Anstead has moved on with actor Renée Zellweger.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Christina Haack Just Responded to Claims Her New BF Is Just ‘Another Relationship’ Like Tarek & Ant

New man. Christina Haack’s boyfriend, Joshua Hall, is her first public relationship since her divorces from ex-husbands, Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa. News broke of Haack’s new relationship in July 2021 when the Flip or Flop star was photographed with Hall at LAX Airport ahead of her 38th birthday. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the two “have been dating for a few months.” The photos came less than a month after reports that Haack’s ex-husband Ant Anstead was dating Renée Zellweger, whom he met on the set of his Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride.
Laguna Beach, CAdistrictchronicles.com

Renee Zellweger And Ant Anstead Kissing Photos While Buying Firewood in Laguna Beach, California!

Fiery romance! Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have been noticed kissing the public as they purchased firewood in Laguna Beach, California. The two have been photographed as they have been heading to the ironmongery store on Thursday, July 8, however that didn’t cease them from displaying affection. When they weren’t kissing, they walked with their arms wrapped around one another.

