No Alcohol To Be Sold At Tokyo Olympic Games, Shouting Prohibited

Athletes at Tokyo 2020 will be allowed to "express their views" before and after competing -- but not on the podium -- after Olympics chiefs relaxed some of the rules for protests at the event. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) released new guidelines Friday softening a long-standing ban on political protests at the Games. It means athletes will now be allowed to take the knee before play begins to highlight racial injustice, speak to the media and post online about their views, or wear clothing with a protest slogan at a press conference. But political statements during events, victory ceremonies and at the Olympic Village are still off the cards, the IOC said.