Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

No Alcohol To Be Sold At Tokyo Olympic Games, Shouting Prohibited

By Retta Race
swimswam.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTokyo organizers are making final preparations, including announcing the decision this week to ban alcohol sales at venues during the Games. Archive photo via IOC. We are just one month away from the start of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, postponed from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the opening ceremony date of July 23rd looms, organizers are making final preparations to ensure a safe and healthy event, including announcing the decision this week to ban alcohol sales at venues during the Games.

swimswam.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seiko Hashimoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Tokyo#Ap News#Japan Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
SportsABC News

Climbing to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo Games

SALT LAKE CITY -- Climbing's standing as a niche sport has always been a part of its appeal. A rock wall can be a place of solitude or of camaraderie with a small group of fellow climbers. There are no crowds, just the peacefulness of the outdoors and the task of trying to find the best route to the top.
SportsPosted by
Sportico

Olympic Games to Be Held Under Emergency Conditions in Tokyo

The Japanese government formally declared a state of emergency in Tokyo on Thursday, due to rising numbers of COVID-19 infections. Restrictions will be in place throughout the duration of the Olympic Games, and may mean that spectators are banned from some events in Tokyo and nearby prefectures. The Prime Minister...
Sportskion546.com

The Tokyo Olympics: A Summer Games like no other

The pandemic-delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will take place under a coronavirus state of emergency, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshide Suga confirmed Thursday. Speaking at the start of the government’s Covid-19 task force meeting, Suga said he had decided to declare a new state of emergency for the capital from July 12 to August 22 — covering the 16 days of the embattled Games in its entirety.
Sportsnewsbrig.com

2021 Tokyo Olympics | Seema Punia qualifies for her third Olympic Games

Veteran Indian discus thrower Seema Punia secured a berth for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics by breaching the qualification mark in the ongoing National Senior Inter-State Athletic Championships. Having already made her Olympics debut in 2004, Seema will be making her third appearance at the mega event. Indian discus thrower Seema...
SocietyPosted by
AFP

Olympics protest rules relaxed for Tokyo Games

Athletes at Tokyo 2020 will be allowed to "express their views" before and after competing -- but not on the podium -- after Olympics chiefs relaxed some of the rules for protests at the event. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) released new guidelines Friday softening a long-standing ban on political protests at the Games. It means athletes will now be allowed to take the knee before play begins to highlight racial injustice, speak to the media and post online about their views, or wear clothing with a protest slogan at a press conference. But political statements during events, victory ceremonies and at the Olympic Village are still off the cards, the IOC said.
Public Healthsportspromedia.com

Tokyo Olympics head reconsidering Games’ spectator limit

Serbian athlete tests positive for Covid-19 on arrival. Events scheduled for evenings could be held without fans. The head of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organising committee Seiko Hashimoto has suggested a cap on spectator numbers at the Games may be reviewed as Covid-19 infections rise in the Japanese capital.
SportsMiddletown Press

Tokyo Olympic Games to Be Held Without Spectators

The summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will be held without spectators, due to rising numbers of COVID-19 infections, it was announced on Thursday evening. The move follows the declaration of a state of emergency in the Tokyo area earlier in the day that will take effect from Monday and be in place throughout the duration of the games,
Visual Artflaunt.com

Olympic Agora | A cultural hub open ahead of 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Preparing for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage (OFCH) presents the Olympic Agora, an initiative that showcases a series of visual art installations, exhibitions, and digital programs with the aim to celebrate the spirit and ideals of the Olympic Movement. On view now through...
SportsPosted by
WSB Radio

Tokyo Olympics: Spectators also barred from outlying venues

TOKYO — (AP) — Two more prefectures outside the immediate Tokyo area have decided to bar fans from attending Olympic events because of rising coronavirus infections, Tokyo Olympic organizers confirmed on Saturday with the pandemic-delayed games opening in just under two weeks. Tokyo organizers and the IOC earlier in the...
SportsWCAX

Veteran Olympic broadcaster headed to Tokyo games

NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - Elle Purrier St. Pierre will be representing her country as well as Vermont when she heads to the Tokyo summer games later this month. But another Vermonter whose connections to the Olympics go back four decades will be there also. Thetford’s Peter Graves has covered 11...
Sportsq957.com

Olympics-Tokyo Olympics organisers bow to pressure for ‘stay home’ Games

TOKYO (Reuters) – After weeks of insisting that the Tokyo 2020 Games could go ahead with spectators, organisers finally bowed to political pressure and rising COVID-19 infections, banning almost all fans from the global sports event just two weeks before it opens. The decision, made after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga...
SportsDark Reading

Watch for Cybersecurity Games at the Tokyo Olympics

It was a close call, but the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics almost ended before it started. A harmful cyberattack threatened to cause severe disruptions to the opening ceremony and the subsequent sporting events. Fortunately, a sleepless night at the Olympics' technology operations center allowed for a speedy and efficient incident response process.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

The Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 Coming Soon - Tokyo to Accept Media Registrations for the Tokyo Media Center

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2021-- With the Olympic Games just around the corner, Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko sent a video message to the world’s media inviting them to the Tokyo Media Center (TMC) provided by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. TMC offers services not only for members of the press coming to Tokyo but also those working from their home countries, a great opportunity to cover the Games and the City online no matter how far away. Registration is required for full use of member services. Do not miss the opportunity to receive regular full online updates about what’s happening in Tokyo during the Games!
Sportschatsports.com

Boutier, Maguire to Compete in Tokyo Olympic Games

DURHAM, N.C. — The Duke women's golf program will feature two Blue Devils in the 2020 Olympics as Celine Boutier of France and Leona Maguire of Ireland were officially named two of 60 golfers to compete Aug. 4-7 at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan. It will mark the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy