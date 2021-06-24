No Alcohol To Be Sold At Tokyo Olympic Games, Shouting Prohibited
Tokyo organizers are making final preparations, including announcing the decision this week to ban alcohol sales at venues during the Games. Archive photo via IOC. We are just one month away from the start of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, postponed from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the opening ceremony date of July 23rd looms, organizers are making final preparations to ensure a safe and healthy event, including announcing the decision this week to ban alcohol sales at venues during the Games.swimswam.com