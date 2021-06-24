Cancel
Flood Advisory issued for Anasco, Las Marias, Mayaguez by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 17:27:00 Expires: 2021-06-24 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anasco; Las Marias; Mayaguez THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR ANASCO, LAS MARIAS AND MAYAGUEZ The heavy rain has ended, though light rain continues. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov
