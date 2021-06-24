Special Weather Statement issued for Utah Valley, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Utah Valley; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN UTAH COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 227 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Utah Lake, or 12 miles west of Provo moving east at 25 mph. Pea size hail will be possible. Locations impacted include Provo, Payson, Orem, Lehi, Spanish Fork, Pleasant Grove, Springville, American Fork, Eagle Mountain, Lindon, Mapleton, Salem, Vineyard, Brigham Young University, Benjamin, Palmyra, Lake Shore, Utah Lake, West Mountain and Elberta. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 248 and 279. US Route 6 near mile marker 152, and between mile markers 174 and 177.