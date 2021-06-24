SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Highway 242, the McKenzie Pass Highway, reopened for the summer earlier this week, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

The twisting, scenic highway west of Sisters typically closes from mid-November until mid-June, after snow is cleared from the route. ODOT posts signs and closes the route for the winter months.

The McKenzie Highway is part of the McKenzie Pass-Santiam Pass National Scenic Byway.

The McKenzie Highway (OR 242) section of the scenic byway begins at the junction with Oregon 126 near McKenzie Bridge and ends at the junction with U.S. Highway 20 and Oregon 126 at the city of Sisters.

The highway travels between two federal wilderness areas, and by countless historic, recreational, and scenic features and sites. The boundaries of the Mt. Washington Wilderness and Three Sisters Wilderness also border the highway.

The post ODOT reopens McKenzie Pass Highway for the summer appeared first on KTVZ .