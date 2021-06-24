Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Tickets available for Dr. Dolittle Jr. musical

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I0Fs1_0aePwJU100

LAFAYETTE, La. – Wonderland Performing Arts announces that tickets have been released for Dr. Dolittle, Jr. the musical.

Performances are Friday, June 25 (6 pm), Saturday, June 26 (2 pm & 6 pm), and Sunday, June 27 (2 pm) at the brand-new Wonderland Performing Arts on Johnston and South College in Lafayette.

The famous doctor lights up the stage with his magical tales of adventure and unlikely friendships with talking animals.

Tickets are $20.

Wonderland hosts an Animal Rescue Foundation of Louisiana Pet Collection Drive

They will have a table in their lobby to collect the following "Wish List" items:

  • Gift Cards (Amazon, Tractor Supply, Walmart, Home Depot, Target)
  • Purina One Canned or Dry Dog Food
  • Liquid Laundry Detergent (Arm N Hammer, Xtra)
  • Paper Towels
  • Dawn Dish Soap

ARFLA Pet Drive- https://fb.me/e/Z6TuXiei [fb.me]

Facebook Event- https://fb.me/e/EfizpdMw [fb.me]

Ticket Link- https://wonderland.booktix.com/index.php [wonderland.booktix.com]

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KATC News

KATC News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dish Soap#South College#Animal Rescue Foundation#Gift Cards#Tractor Supply#Home Depot#Target#Xtra#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pet Food
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Amazon
Related
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Vermilionville Concert series underway

LAFAYETTE, La. – Vermilionville hosts a live concert series on the first, third, and fifth Sundays of each month, and today's concert featured Donna Angelle & Zydeco Posse. "Oh the people loved the show, it was a party I mean everybody was having a good time. Donna Angele has some great music and we just come to have a good time, and Vermillionville is such a nice place. It was cool, it's spacious you had a lot of room to dance, we loved it," said Brian Maloig.
Sulphur, LAPosted by
KATC News

GMA Dave Trips: SPAR Waterpark

Much of Southwest Louisiana is still rebounding from the 2020 hurricane season. Many summer activities have been slow to open, but in Sulphur, the SPAR Waterpark is ready for you to play!
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

HUT celebrates 11th anniversary

Hand Up Thrift plans to celebrate their 11th anniversary Thursday with a customer appreciation day this weekend. The store will have free food and door prizes for customers from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. this Saturday, July 10. There will also be drawings and games of Wheel of Fortune and Plinko.
Youngsville, LAPosted by
KATC News

We're Open: Watch Me Whip

As Acadiana continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, a local bakery is offering sweet treats to make the days just a little bit sweeter. Watch Me Whip, located in Youngsville, offers a variety of exclusive desserts and also specializes in "sweet" parties for all ages.
CancerPosted by
KATC News

Fundraiser held to aid brain cancer research

A nineties-themed party was held today with a special purpose, to raise awareness and funds for brain cancer research. Acadiana native Adam Sonnier was diagnosed with glioblastoma in November and is undergoing treatment. His wife, Melissa says this is their way of giving back.
Broussard, LAPosted by
KATC News

New RV Park in Broussard set to open soon

A new RV Park in Broussard will be opening in July. Parkside RV Park, which was started in August 2020 is set to open on July 16, 2021. Located at 651 St. Nazaire Road, the park will feature 54 full-service spots for all RV types. Billeaud Cos. created the development which is situated adjacent to the Broussard Sports Complex and St. Julien Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy