Steelers Release Veteran Guard David DeCastro

CINCINNATI — The Steelers released veteran guard David DeCastro on Thursday according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The six-time Pro Bowler was entering the final year of his contract. The Steelers save $8.75 million in cap space with the move.

DeCastro made 13 starts for Pittsburgh last season. He didn't allow a sack, but struggled as a run blocker.

He posted a 50.0 run blocking grade and a 79.5 pass blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus.

It shouldn't take long for DeCastro to find a new team, assuming he's healthy and still wants to play.

The 31-year-old has dealt with ankle issues and is evaluating his future according to Mike Garafolo.

If he's cleared, plenty of franchises would love to add a player of his stature, even if he's past his prime.

The Steelers' offensive line has plenty of question marks entering 2021. They only have one returning starter from last season: Chuks Okorafor. He's expected to transition to left tackle this season.

Pittsburgh also brought in former Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner in for a visit last week.

