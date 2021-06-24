Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Corporations must pay their fair share if we want a 21st Century infrastructure

By Lauren Kuby
Posted by 
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FeJvw_0aePw3Re00

Here in Arizona, we are focused on the future. Innovation is at the heart of everything we do — and President Joe Biden’s American Jobs and Families Plans will bring our state into the 21st Century by investing billions into our crumbling roads and bridges, pumping money into small businesses, gaining crucial funding for care workers who look after disabled and elderly Arizonans, and more.

But Senate Republicans are pushing for a watered-down infrastructure package that lacks the investments we need to meet this moment — all to protect their corporate donors from paying their fair share in taxes. While Arizona is on the verge of a post-pandemic resurgence, we need to pass the American Jobs and Families Plans and raise the corporate tax rate to get us there.

By doing so, we can remove the lead in our drinking water, provide communities with broadband access, and create resilient, green infrastructure. Biden will pay for these critical investments by bumping the corporate tax rate, which was reduced from 35% to 25% in 2017, to 28%. The administration’s proposal will also repeal the rule Republicans put in place in 2017 that incentivized US companies to ship jobs overseas. Big business has been given a free pass for the past four years, but the American Jobs Plan will shift the burden off hard-working Americans and ensure corporate America is pitching in — just like the rest of us.

Republicans, however, seem more interested in protecting corporate profits than supporting the middle class. They want to pay for infrastructure by making hard-working Americans foot the bill with an increased gas tax, higher tolls, and other user fees. In addition, the Republicans want to claw back millions in COVID-19 relief funds for state and local governments under the American Rescue Plan. Those sorely needed funds are keeping teachers, public-works employees, and first responders employed. But Republicans want to force hard-working Americans to pick up the tab so that elected officials can continue to shell out tax breaks for corporate donors that ship jobs overseas.

The fact is, Americans of all political stripes support the American Jobs Plan by overwhelming margins. According to recent polling , 79% of voters — including 78% of Independents and 59% of Republicans — support raising corporate taxes to fund infrastructure investments. In addition, 65% of voters support raising taxes on individuals making over $400,000 a year to pay for infrastructure improvements. Americans are demanding we address the inequities that our current system creates.

It is long past time for middle-class workers to be our first priority.

The American Jobs Plan will invest in affordable housing, clean energy, and small businesses. And the only equitable way to fund these investments is through raising the corporate tax rate and creating an economy that supports the middle class.

I urge Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema to reject any proposal that protects tax breaks for corporations and leaves middle-class Americans in the lurch. After decades of deteriorating infrastructure, let us seize the day and revitalize Arizona and equip our communities with the resources we need to thrive.

The post Corporations must pay their fair share if we want a 21st Century infrastructure appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

238
Followers
232
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Infrastructure#Affordable Housing#Corporate America#Arizonans#Senate#Republicans#The American Jobs Plan#Americans#The American Rescue Plan#Independents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Housing
Related
EconomyPosted by
Phoenix Business Journal

My View: We need financial policies that help, not hurt, Arizonans

Arizona is a great place to live. As a lifelong Arizonan, it has been incredible to see the state’s rapid growth and prosperity. Economic development over the past two decades has seen a focus on innovation and investment in diversifying the state’s economy. The boom of the tech sector: aerospace and defense innovation, bioscience and health care have helped to increase the talent pipeline.
EconomyColumbian

Letter: Wealthy don’t pay fair share

Rick Hauser has discovered the amazing fact that the rich pay more taxes than the workers (middle class) in total (“Wealthy pay their fair share,” Our Readers’ Views, June 25). Why is that, Rick? Perhaps because they have more money!. Rick has missed the ProPublica articles. ProPublica has obtained the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats closing in on deal to unlock massive infrastructure bill

Senate Democrats say they are close to a deal on a budget resolution that will pave the way for them to pass a sweeping, multitrillion-dollar bill later this year. “The Senate Budget Committee is close to finalizing a budget resolution which will allow the Senate to move forward with the remaining parts of the American jobs and families plan,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, referring to President Biden 's two infrastructure proposals.
California StatePOLITICO

The California of the East

Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Plymouth, MIplymouthvoice.com

Lawmakers – stop spending taxpayer dollars on corporate handouts

Jul. 12, 2021 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Michigan’s business subsidies are unfair, ineffective and expensive. Lawmakers should stop spending taxpayer dollars on them. They are unfair because they reward some businesses at others’ expense. The new apartment complex in town gets a favor, while the old ones paying their share of taxes do not. One auto supplier gets money while another doesn’t. They’re all paying taxes, but some collect tax dollars, too, and state policymakers should not be picking winners and losers like this.
Arizona StatePosted by
Forbes

Michigan, Arizona Move To Investigate Trump And GOP’s Election Interference Efforts Amid Republican Audit Push

State officials in Michigan and Arizona moved forward this week with efforts to investigate GOP attempts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election—including by former President Donald Trump himself—as Republicans continue to push claims of electoral fraud and launch their own efforts to investigate the election through controversial partisan audits.
POTUSWashington Times

Governments must pay owners more than ‘fair market value’ when seizing property

Editor’s note: This is one in a series examining the Constitution and Federalist Papers in today’s America. Click HERE to read the series. In last month’s column on eminent domain, I made the case for constraining eminent domain abuse by restoring constitutional limits on the range of purposes for which the government is allowed to take private property. Although the Fifth Amendment allows condemnations that are only for a “public use,” too often courts let government officials seize property for the benefit of powerful private interests.
Healthncadvertiser.com

Commentary: Gov. Cuomo, make insurance industry pay its fair share

If there is such a thing as a no-brainer for the governor, mandating insurance coverage and more clinical help for very young children with disabilities would surely be it. These services are embodied in the state’s Early Intervention Program, which was created in the 1990s to serve toddlers from birth to age three. Like programs for pre-K, special education, and public school, such services are free to parents whose children are diagnosed with a disability. It is paid for by commercial insurance or Medicaid for those families with coverage. For families without insurance, the state and counties share the cost and reimburse the service providers.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AL.com

Want to pay for national infrastructure? Stop making trillions in improper payments.

Want to pay for national infrastructure? Stop making trillions in improper payments. The federal government has made $1.9 trillion dollars in improper payments since 2003 according to information by the Government Accountability Office (GAO). That’s cold hard cash that shouldn’t have been paid out in the first place as well as federal overpayments. Investing in critical infrastructure should be a national priority, and we have the means to do so without tax increases.
Texas StateBrenham Banner-Press

Texas lawmakers to consider property tax relief measures

(The Center Square) – After being inundated with calls from grassroots activists and asked by legislators to make property tax relief an agenda item for the special legislative session, Gov. Greg Abbott added it as one of 11 legislative items to be addressed this month. The special session began July...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
PennLive.com

Sensible election reforms can address partisan gridlock | Opinion

It’s clear to many Americans our politics has become so polarized it is nearly dysfunctional. Elections are too often a race to the fringes; lawmakers are further apart ideologically, and compromise is increasingly hard to find. This creates stagnation that slows the wheels of governing to a halt – as in the case of the three government shutdowns over the last decade.
Massachusetts Statemit.edu

3 Questions: Secretary Kathleen Theoharides on climate and energy in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is poised to be a national and global leader in the fight against climate change. This spring, Kathleen Theoharides, secretary of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, spoke with MIT Energy Initiative Director Robert Armstrong at a seminar focused on Massachusetts’ emissions-reduction plans. Here, Theoharides discusses the state’s initiatives to address the decarbonization of key sectors to help the state achieve these goals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy