Sonya Clark Weaves the History of Black Hair Into Art

In Massachusetts, public discussions of Confederate monuments often seem to forget the commonwealth’s place in the country’s history. While the region doesn’t have memorials to General Robert E. Lee, slavery is still part of its DNA, as evidenced by a problematic statue of Abraham Lincoln with a formerly enslaved man at his feet, which the City of Boston finally removed last year. The danger in confining the history of enslavement and anti-Blackness to the South is that we obscure how the North too benefited from, and continues to benefit from, the abuse and dispossession of people of color; New England was home to its own population of enslaved people as well as its own struggles for emancipation. To begin to face up to this history in its complexity requires delineating the political, economic, and cultural entanglements of the South, the North, and the wider world.