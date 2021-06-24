Cancel
Visual Art

Sonya Clark Weaves the History of Black Hair Into Art

By Lowery Stokes Sims
Hyperallergic
Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». WASHINGTON, DC — Sonya Clark continually challenges us, ensconced as we might be in our smug niches of “art” and “craft.” The acrobatics and virtuosity she displays with mundane materials — hair, hair combs, beads, utilitarian cloth, and the occasional digital venture — belie our usual expectations of their possibilities and gnaw at the edges of conceptualism, sculpture, and performance. This is amply evident in Sonya Clark: Tatter, Bristle and Mend, the artist’s one-person exhibition, meticulously co-curated by Kathryn Wat and Hannah Shambroom, at the National Museum of Women in Arts.

