Sonya Clark Weaves the History of Black Hair Into Art
WASHINGTON, DC — Sonya Clark continually challenges us, ensconced as we might be in our smug niches of "art" and "craft." The acrobatics and virtuosity she displays with mundane materials — hair, hair combs, beads, utilitarian cloth, and the occasional digital venture — belie our usual expectations of their possibilities and gnaw at the edges of conceptualism, sculpture, and performance. This is amply evident in Sonya Clark: Tatter, Bristle and Mend, the artist's one-person exhibition, meticulously co-curated by Kathryn Wat and Hannah Shambroom, at the National Museum of Women in Arts.