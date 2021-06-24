Prince Charles Gave Prince Harry and Meghan a "Substantial Sum" of Money When They Left Royal Life, Aide Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been voted by the young people of Britain as the “most respected” royals after the Queen.In a survey led by stem4, a charity that promotes positive mental health in teenagers, 26 per cent of 1,032 individuals polled between the age of 13 and 25 voted for Queen Elizabeth as the “most respected” royal, followed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who got 21 per cent of the votes. Prince William and Kate Middleton came in next with 11 per cent of the votes polled.According to voters, Meghan and Harry are admired because...