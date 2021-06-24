Cancel
Prince Charles Gave Prince Harry and Meghan a "Substantial Sum" of Money When They Left Royal Life, Aide Says

By Victoria Murphy
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring his interview with Oprah earlier this year, Prince Harry’s comments that his family had “literally cut me off financially” in the first quarter of 2020 attracted significant attention. However, now, officials working for Prince Charles have further briefed journalists on the financial arrangements surrounding the Sussexes’ departure from royal life, saying that the Prince of Wales supported them with a “substantial sum” immediately after they stepped back.

