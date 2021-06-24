Water, Water Everywhere—Achilles Heel or Asset?
During the 2021 New Jersey Planning & Redevelopment Conference held in June and co-hosted by New Jersey Future and the New Jersey Chapter of the American Planning Association, a session entitled Water, Water Everywhere—Achilles Heel or Asset? discussed why water can no longer be treated as an add-on issue that communities simply react to. Panelists explained the importance of engaging decision-makers and community members to find collaborative, creative and sustainable solutions to address water in planning and redevelopment policies.www.njfuture.org