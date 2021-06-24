‘Lucifer’ Had a Hell of a Start to Season 5B, According to Nielsen’s Streaming Ratings

Netflix is notoriously mum on viewership numbers, but the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list at least gives us some idea of what's working for the streaming service and what isn't. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Friday, June 18 adds three new shows to the list, and I hope you like action. The zombie drama Black Summer, which I highly recommend for fans of all things INTENSE, debuts at No. 6. Near the end of the list are the anime Record of Ragnarok (No. 8) and Black Lightning (No. 10), which just dropped its final season on Netflix. Manifest stays at the top as the calls for Netflix to rescue it from cancellation continue.