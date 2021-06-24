Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers release All-Pro guard David DeCastro

By Andrew Limberg
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a sudden and somewhat shocking move, the Steelers have released All-Pro guard David DeCastro. "David was without a doubt one of the premier offensive linemen during his time with us," said General Manager and Vice President Kevin Colbert said in a statement on Steelers.com. "He helped us win a lot of football games, but it was David's consistency, reliability and professionalism that stood out more than anything else. We wish him the best moving forward in his career."

www.audacy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Audacy

Audacy

31K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#David Was#All Pro#American Football#Steelers Com#Stanford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
Sports
Stanford University
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLSteelers Depot

Report: Mike Tomlin Was ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ Steelers Couldn’t Re-sign RB James Conner

Not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t re-sign running back James Conner during the offseason after the former third round draft pick out of Pittsburgh went through another overly disappointing season in 2020. Conner ultimately wound up signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals for $1.75 million in April and he’s now expected to get quite a few touches with them in 2021. While the Steelers seemingly had no interest in re-signing Conner, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly was sad to lose the running back this offseason.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ryan Shazier’s Paralyzing Injury Changed His Life (And Bank Account)

American football linebacker Ryan Shazier is a walking contradiction. He officially retired a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2020, but he hadn’t played since 2017. He was known as one of the biggest hitters in the game, but he struggles to tackle his adolescent son. That Shazier is a contradiction should come...
NFLPopculture

TJ Watt Engaged to Sister-in-Law Kealia Ohai's Former Teammate Dani Rhodes

TJ Watt is going to be a married man. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker went to Instagram to reveal that he is engaged to Dani Rhodes. Rhodes is a professional soccer player who most recently played for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League. Her former teammate is Watt's sister-in-law Kealia Ohai, who is married to JJ Watt.
NFLPosted by
102.5 WDVE

Steelers Could Trade For Local Favorite: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers could acquire a hometown star via trade, according to a recent report. Chris Roling of Bleacher Report compiled a list of "one trade each NFL team should offer before 2021 training camp starts," which included the Steelers offering a 2022 fourth-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for Jefferson Hills native Chase Winovich.
NFLchatsports.com

Former Steelers QB Inks Deal With CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders

Paxton Lynch is back in football. It might not be with an NFL team, but the former first-round pick, who spent the 2019 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has the opportunity to put on a uniform again, this time heading up north, suiting up for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL.
NFLUSA Today

Bengals adding David DeCastro listed as top move team should make

The Cincinnati Bengals probably aren’t the only team in the NFL that would like to add former Pittsburgh Steelers guard David DeCastro. Interestingly, one analyst tabs it as the one thing the Bengals must do this offseason. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report outlined the idea:. “If there’s any chance DeCastro...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: David DeCastro, Nick Foles as Cowboys? Zack Martin's rank? Herschel runs again?

The big guys up front lead the pack in this edition of News and Notes. Many are wondering if the six-time Pro Bowler recently released by Pittsburgh is worth a look in Dallas. This comes just as the Cowboys’ own perennial Pro Bowl guard is revealed to be in rarefied air among NFL players. And the need for depth along the O-line is leading one Cowboys scribe to scour other team’s rosters for trade targets.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

How a Tennessee quarterback became the future of the Steelers offensive line

In case you didn’t know, I love tracing back how the Steelers were able to land a certain player based on the previous moves which put them, or the draft pick used to select them, into their hands. Whether it be connecting Santonio Holmes to Diontae Johnson, or Keyaron Fox to James Conner, it’s a fun little exercise in diving into the rabbit hole to see exactly how someone landed with our beloved Steelers.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Odell Beckham Jr, Browns, Steelers

Rams HC Sean McVay said Browns’ new S John Johnson III is a player who is the same mold as former NFL All-Pro S Eric Weddle. “But if I were to say a couple guys that you’ve really been around, here’s the guys that I would really say just in the short amount of time the four years that I’ve been a head coach. John Sullivan and Eric Weddle are unbelievably smart players. I think John Johnson, who’s going onto the Browns, is in that same sort of mold as what Eric is. Great communicators, charisma, presence. I think John Johnson would be outstanding,” said McVay, via The Ringer’s Flying Coach with Sean McVay and Peter Schrager.
NFLYardbarker

Former Steelers WR Suspended by CFL Team

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant has been suspended from the Canadian Football League, the Toronto Argonauts announced. Bryant, 29, signed with the Argonauts on Jan. 25. Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said over the weekend that the suspension is passport related as the Canadian-USA border continues to open after the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Will 2021 be Diontae Johnson’s breakout year?

Welcome to the Steelers Trifecta! Over the 30 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 training camp, we will be highlighting three players every day in order cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s three players:. Diontae Johnson. Position: Wide Receiver. Age: 24.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 Steelers that should be cut before taking a snap in 2021

While camp is a time for lower-level roster players to prove themselves, these four Steelers should be off the team before they can take a snap. The Steelers have quite veterans on this roster that don’t offer a lot overall to the team. While training camp and preseason is a time for these players to improve their craft, the odds are most of these players have hit their ceiling. Assuming they don’t make any sort of leaps this offseason, these players are dead weight on the team and offer little in terms of value going forward. Here are the four Steelers players that should be cut before taking a snap.
NFLCBS Sports

Predicting final record for all 32 NFL teams, plus ranking all 32 rosters by talent and Rams uniform leak

I don't know if Tom Brady is directly related to King Midas, but I'm starting to think he is, because everything that guy touches turns to gold. It's now been roughly 16 months since Brady signed with the Buccaneers and in that time, Tampa Bay HAS STARTED WINNING SPORTS TITLES LEFT AND RIGHT. There is no way this is a coincidence. With the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, Tampa has now claimed three championships since Sept. 28 of last year. That's three titles in 282 days. That's an average of one title every 94 days. It's insane.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

2 reasons the Steelers can win the Super Bowl this season

A franchise-record start turned into an unimaginable collapse in 2020. But the Pittsburgh Steelers are still a team capable of winning an NFL championship. Dating back to the merger in 1970, no franchise has won more games, more division titles and more Super Bowl rings. But the reputation of the Pittsburgh Steelers has taken some hits in recent years, due mainly to their postseason shortcomings as well as their quick fades late in the season.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Elite defensive talent litters the top 10

The 2022 3-round NFL Mock Draft is upon you. This is an important time to get familiar with some of the names you could see in April. There’s no time like the present for a 2022 NFL Mock Draft. It allows us to get our eyes or ears onto college football players and 2022 NFL Draft prospects many have never even heard of. Mock drafts help us circle names at positions that we can watch for on Saturdays in the fall. It is not, however, a test of accuracy.
NFLSteelers Depot

Ben Roethlisberger Listed As HOF QB Least Likely To Win MVP In 2021

At this point in his career, it’s highly unlikely that Pittsburgh Steelers’ future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wins the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award. However, just to make sure his stance was clear on the 39-year-old quarterback and a possible MVP award, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell included Roethlisberger in his MVP Tier rankings, listing Roethlisberger with four other Hall of Fame quarterbacks and citing him as the least likeliest member of the group — which features Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, Seattle’s Russell Wilson, and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes — to win the award in 2020.
NFLSteelers Depot

Colbert Says Steelers Didn’t Deem Haskins Ready For NFL Level As 2019 Underclassman

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed quarterback Dwayne Haskins way earlier in the offseason in hopes that the former first-round draft pick out of Ohio State might be able to revive his career with a new team with less pressure on him initially. Haskins’ first step at reviving his NFL career in 2021 after being signed earlier in the offseason by the Steelers was to make it to training camp, and it looks like he’ll accomplish that. With the start of training camp now just three weeks away, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert was asked this past week during his interview with Dan Sileo on his podcast to comment on Haskins and what it was about him that sparked the team’s interest in him.

Comments / 1

Community Policy