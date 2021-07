HBO Max is working on a new series titled ‘The Idol’. This title will be starred, in more than one facet, by singer The Weeknd. To be the sensation for his show in the Super Bowl, to be in charge of the most important sets of Hollywood. Yes, this is the year of The Weeknd up to now. The American singer signed a contract to command the next major production of HBO Max. The incredibly well-received streaming platform has just announced the development of a promising series, which will feature said performer in the main functions.