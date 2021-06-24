Tencent subsidiary TiMi opens Seattle-area game studio led by Halo, Battlefield vets

Back in the day, “gamers” used to be a special group of kids. They were the ones that bullies dumped into the trash bin during middle school lunch break. (Trust me, I know from personal experience). Thankfully, for those seeking the best gaming stocks to buy, the hobby is now generally accepted — and even loved — worldwide. Over the years, this rising popularity has helped put countless gaming stocks in the spotlight. However, the industry has since matured. Now more than ever, not all stock picks here are worth your money moving forward.