Tencent subsidiary TiMi opens Seattle-area game studio led by Halo, Battlefield vets

By Thomas Wilde
geekwire.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the largest mobile game developers in China has opened an office in the Seattle area. Tencent subsidary TiMi Studio Group announced Thursday that it’s founded a satellite studio in Bellevue, Wash., run by game industry veterans Scott Warner (lead designer on Halo 4 and Mercenaries 2: World in Flames) and Rosi Zagorcheva (senior director on Star Wars: Battlefront, Battlefield 4, and Battlefield V). GamesBeat first reported the news.

www.geekwire.com
