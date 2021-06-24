Cancel
Vandalism

Vandals deface George Floyd statue with black paint and graffiti, NYPD says

By Tanasia Kenney
Wichita Eagle
 18 days ago

A statue honoring George Floyd that was unveiled during a Juneteenth rally in Brooklyn last week was found vandalized early Thursday, multiple outlets report. The graffiti was discovered just before 7:20 a.m., according to PIX 11. Photos and video show the 6-foot sculpture, which features Floyd’s likeness, scrawled with black spray paint while the pedestal was defaced with a web address reportedly affiliated with a white supremacist group, the station reported.

