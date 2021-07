Scouts have been eyeing Jacob Sexton at Deer Creek for the last two years, wondering if he’d become a legit OK Preps star— and he hasn’t disappointed. With rumors swirling that Sexton would possibly commit to the Texas Longhorns, the talented offensive lineman put those rumblings to bed as he commit to the University of Oklahoma to stay home and be developed by Bill Bedenbaugh. Sexton chose the Oklahoma Sooners over programs such as Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, Notre Dame, and several others.