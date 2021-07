Savory Cuisine at Kada Dia in Chalan Kanoa is branching out with the newly opened Savory Café and Bistro, located along Beach Road across Marianas Medical in Garapan. Don’t worry, Savory Cuisine at Kada Dia is still there for to-go orders. The new restaurant is for dine-in customers, with lots of tables to accommodate dine-in for two or large groups, the catchy décor and easy ambiance will surely delight once you enter and expect to be greeted by servers that looks polished with their uniforms and masks..