4 named top athletes of the month
Four earned top athletes of the month honors from the Northern Marianas Sports Association after their outstanding performances in different competitions last April. Marianas High School’s Jerlyn Castillo and Koblerville Elementary School’s Jose Maratita were named Tan Siu Lin Foundation/NMSA Female and Male Student Athlete of the Month after leading their respective teams to victories. NMI Rollers Basketball U19 Black Team’s Matthew Richardson and biker July Rose Felipe, on the other hand, were presented with the NMSA Male and Female Athlete of the Month.www.saipantribune.com
