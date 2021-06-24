4 named top athletes of the month

June 30, 2021–7:13 p.m. Armuchee Middle and High Schools (AMS and AHS) are excited to announce Shane Arp as the new Armuchee Attendance Area Athletic Director!. “Coach Arp is a great coach, an admired educator, an effective leader, and most importantly, he is a man of strong character and integrity. There is no one better suited to lead the Armuchee area athletic programs than Shane Arp,” said AMS Principal Chad Moore. “He is well respected throughout the Armuchee community and he has a heart for our kids and helping them to be successful. I am very proud of Coach Arp and I am very excited about the future of our athletic programs with him as the new Armuchee Area Athletic Director.”