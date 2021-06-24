Cancel
Guy's Dentist Happens To Know Everything, Might Be Real Life Superhero

We really hope that this is true. You can never really be totally certain if what's being shared by Tumblr's wonderful and wandering minds is actually rooted in truth, or a mere impressive work of fiction. With that being said, Dr. Z sounds like he's undeniably the world's best dentist and a bit of a heroic polymath as well. Like, just imagine having a pint with this guy over some good old-fashioned bar trivia. He'd probably put on such a stellar performance that he'd be promptly asked to never return. Too much knowledge can definitely rub some people the wrong way. If you want some more gold from Tumblr, check out these resplendent Tumblr gems of random hilarity.

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

