Taste Test: Protein Bars That Don't Taste Like Chalk

Whether you’re looking for a quick, muscle-building boost following your gym workout or you’ve skipped lunch and need to calm your grumbling stomach, a protein bar can be an easy and relatively healthy snack. But all protein bars are not the same. Some have as many calories and as much sugar as a candy bar, while others deliver less protein than a serving of low-fat Greek yogurt or are so unpalatable that you may as well be gnawing on wood. We scooped up a handful of protein bars from two local grocery stores in Austin, Texas, and sampled each of them to find out if they were truly tasty or just edible. We also took a look at just how much protein and other key ingredients each of these bars contains. For the record, all of our samples contain more than the minimum 5-6 grams of protein that experts recommend.