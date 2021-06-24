Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Taste Test: Protein Bars That Don't Taste Like Chalk

By Scott Nyerges
Posted by 
Cheapism.com
Cheapism.com
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether you’re looking for a quick, muscle-building boost following your gym workout or you’ve skipped lunch and need to calm your grumbling stomach, a protein bar can be an easy and relatively healthy snack. But all protein bars are not the same. Some have as many calories and as much sugar as a candy bar, while others deliver less protein than a serving of low-fat Greek yogurt or are so unpalatable that you may as well be gnawing on wood. We scooped up a handful of protein bars from two local grocery stores in Austin, Texas, and sampled each of them to find out if they were truly tasty or just edible. We also took a look at just how much protein and other key ingredients each of these bars contains. For the record, all of our samples contain more than the minimum 5-6 grams of protein that experts recommend.

blog.cheapism.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Cheapism.com

Cheapism.com

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheapism.com is an award-winning personal finance, lifestyle, and review site for budget-minded consumers. Called “a Consumer Reports for the cheap” by The New York Times, Cheapism provides readers money-saving advice and tips on how to live well for less.

 http://www.cheapism.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protein Bars#Calories#No Sugar#Greek#Peanuts#Clif Builders Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

What Is Coconut Flour And What Does It Taste Like?

Any home baker can attest to the fact that experimenting with new ingredients can be challenging and unpredictable. The flavors may be uncommon or other characteristics can make them hard to incorporate into a recipe. As well, due to various allergies, it can be tough to bake something that will satisfy a large group of people with various preferences and allergies. In fact, in the case of gluten sensitivity, Science Magazine reports that it has become increasingly widespread in recent years, and alternate options to wheat are now used with more frequency.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Maracuya And What Does It Taste Like?

Cocktails and aguas frescas. Mousses and ice creams. Jams and jellies. These are just a few of the delights in which you may have tasted maracuya, a tropical fruit related to passionfruit that is packed with crispy edible seeds and a sweet, tart, jelly-like substance. Maracuya is native to South America, in which the fruit has become popularized with recipes both sweet and savory.
Food & DrinksLewiston Morning Tribune

Tastes like summer

Is there anything more wonderful than strawberry season?. The crop has started to come in at local farms, and if you’re like me, the race is on to eat and preserve as many of these sweet and luscious berries as possible in the coming weeks. Ripened under sunshine and picked at the peak of freshness, local berries are a far cry from the mass-produced strawberries you find throughout the year in plastic clamshell containers at grocery stores.
Recipeswiartonecho.com

Karen Gordon: The best zucchini loaf tastes like summer

I’ve always associated zucchini with summer time. Growing up, my family grew zucchini in our little vegetable garden in our backyard and my mom’s zucchinis would always be the pride of her summer harvest. Since the smaller ones had more flavour and better texture, we’d eat those raw with a...
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

How to Reheat Burgers so They Taste Like They Just Came Off the Grill

Summer is now in full swing, and that means you’ve probably been grilling up some burgers. If this family favorite tops your list of weeknight meals — or if burger joints are a typical go-to for your brood’s nights out — you may be wondering how to reheat a burger without drying it out?So, take some time to check out these expert tips to reheat hamburgers and you’ll never have a disappointing meal of leftovers again.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

What Is Butter Mochi And What Does It Taste Like?

Those of us who are lucky enough to have had mochi are more than likely to be head over heels in love with this Japanese-based treat. Made with sticky rice that has been soaked in water before it is steamed, mashed, and then pounded into a gummy paste, mochi can be served in a variety of ways. It can be enjoyed as a savory dish in the form of a grilled cake wrapped in seaweed or as a dessert when filled with anything sweet — from red bean paste to ice cream (via byFood).
RecipesTODAY.com

Chocolate avocado pudding tastes like dessert and is healthy enough to be breakfast

All hail the mighty avocado! Sure, the creamy fruit (yes, fruit!) may have been the it-food years ago as it was smooshed onto toast, mashed into guacamole and scooped as a vessel for oven-baked eggs, but its use in dessert might be where it shines most. Enter the completely customizable, completely healthy and completely delicious chocolate avocado pudding. Keto-approved and effortlessly vegan, this decadently rich and silky concoction is the perfect finishing note to an afternoon picnic or barbecue dinner.
Food & Drinkseatingbirdfood.com

How to Make a Protein Shake (6 Flavors)

Protein shake 101! Everything you need to know about making a protein shake, the difference between shakes and smoothies, why protein shakes are good for weight loss and six protein shake flavors. Protein shakes seem to have made a comeback in the health world! But gone are the days of...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Culantro And What Does It Taste Like?

Before we get started here, let's clear one thing up: there is no typo in the headline of this piece. If you're reading this because you thought we made a slip of the keyboard and actually meant to write "cilantro," you will be disappointed if you read any further. Yes, culantro, or Eryngium foetidum, as it's known in the science world, is a relative of the leafy herb that flavors the rice in your burrito bowl from Chipotle, and, as it turns out, the two are comparable when it comes to taste (via The Spruce Eats). However, the methods of employing culantro in the kitchen are different than its soap-flavored cousin, not to mention that the two are complete opposites when it comes to their looks.
AgriculturePosted by
Mashed

What Is Roselle Juice And What Does It Taste Like?

Roselle juice and tea has been around for ages. And the flower from which it is made goes by a laundry list of names depending on where you might be consuming it. Perhaps, the only thing greater than its catalog of names is its varied uses. But if you have never heard of this ruby-red drink or its origins, don't worry. We've got you covered. According to the Garden Lovers Club, the roselle hails from the hibiscus family. Roselle can be called red sorrel, Florida cranberry, or Jamaica sorrel just to give you an idea of its many monikers. Per The Daytona Beach News Journal, the roselle plant mostly grew in West Africa, India, and Malaysia until, in the 1880s, it found its way to the shores of Florida, by way of Jamaica.
RecipesThe Southern

Taste | Recipe: Watermelon salsa

Serve this salsa with grilled chicken or pork or alongside grilled kabobs for a refreshing addition to your meal. To chiffonade your basil, stack the leaves, roll them, then slice crosswise into thin ribbons. Yield: About 2 cups. Time: About 10 minutes. Ingredients. ¾ pound watermelon flesh, seeded. 1 tablespoon...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

This New Mountain Dew Flavor Tastes JUST Like Birthday Cake

So many different Mountain Dew flavors have been introduced since the soda was first invented in the 1940s—over 35 different flavors to be exact! The soda has remained a fan-favorite for decades due to its classic citrus recipe and hearty kick of caffeine, but we love to sample the flavor innovations. Remember when Code Red first came out?!
DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

Taste Test: This Single Malt Delivers Smoky Goodness but Never Overwhelms

When people think of Bruichladdich, what comes to mind first is heavily peated whisky. This despite the fact the distillery’s flagship expression, The Classic Laddie, is actually light and unpeated. The reputation isn’t unearned though. Bruichladdich’s Port Charlotte range is a series of intensely smoky whiskies named after a village on Islay, the rugged island off the western Scottish coast where Bruichladdich is located. In addition to the 10-year-old core Port Charlotte expression, there are a series of vintages that fall into what the distillery calls its “Cask Exploration” series. The most recent of these, PAC: 01, arrived last April and replaces the sherry cask-finished OLC: 01 2010 vintage in the range.

Comments / 0

Community Policy