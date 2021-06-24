Cancel
Congress & Courts

U.S. House panel approves bill to clean up toxic ‘forever chemicals’

By Ariana Figueroa
georgiarecorder.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON—The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee has approved major bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce Americans’ exposure to toxic chemicals in air, water and consumer products. The bill, the PFAS Action Act of 2021, led by Michigan Reps. Debbie Dingell, a Democrat and Fred Upton, a Republican, was approved...

georgiarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

Community Policy