Health

Virtues and Vices

Saipan Tribune
 18 days ago

“Use no hurtful deceit, think innocently and justly; and if you speak, speak accordingly.”. in this virtue’s direction I would like to steer. speak to others with a clear head and sincere heart. you’ll be welcome coming in and when you depart. Insincerity: Jokes Lies and Wise Guys. George Henry...

www.saipantribune.com
#Virtues#Chinese#The Saipan Tribune#Cnmi#Lvnv
Health
Country
China
Books & LiteratureSaipan Tribune

VICE and VIRTUE SONNETS Brief Tales of Blind Justice Scales

Four four-line poems for the 4th of July 2021. For all those who practice it, need it, and heed it. For freedom of the press & newspapers that feed it. Greek philosopher Aristotle described ‘poetic justice’. as “being pain felt at either good or bad fortune if. undeserved or to...
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

The Age Of Signal Virtue

Throughout the last year I have noticed more and more families around Coronado feel compelled to let the world know where they stand on social justice. This “Signal Virtue” mentality has become toxic. This past Saturday I witnessed the BLM rally in Coronado. I saw a woman write “Nazis live here” on Orange Avenue, the same street many Gold Star Families have escorted their dead sons and daughters down, fighting to fight or train for the Global War on Terror. A mother in a minivan with three young kids surrounded by BLM “peaceful protesters” screaming profanities and physically assaulting her vehicle. BLM folks flipping off young children looking out their windows, complimented by profanities and labels of “white privilege trash.” A woman who approached me felt compelled to let me know I possess a micro phallic and fornicate with mothers. All in the name of peace.
Healthbahaiteachings.org

The Virtues Basket: Finding Your Enthusiasm

Feeling enthusiastic in difficult times can challenge us – but like any other virtue, we can nurture our enthusiasm. This Virtues Basket video explains how we can generate enthusiasm in any situation. When we feel enthusiastic, we do everything passionately — whether it’s exercise, cleaning, spending time with friends, studying,...
PoliticsUnion Leader

Letter: Virtue people seek isn't found in government

To the Editor: The greatest danger facing Americans today is that for too long lies have been maliciously expressed and communicated by politically connected elites and their disingenuous allies within the federal bureaucracy and left-wing media. Consequently, no longer can truth be recognized, especially when it is sincerely expressed by goodhearted individuals. As a result, America has entered the most dangerous period in its history.
Public Healthtucson.com

Letter: Enough With the Vaccine Virtue

Apparently Renee Schafer Horton is the Star's unofficial Minister of Pandemic Propaganda and Vaccine Virtue Signaling, with her recent holier-than-thou piece "Vaccine Passports? Bring 'Em On," and now her latest, entitled "Selflessness and Science Got Us Here." In the latter op-ed, Schafer Horton tells us there were around 60 vaccinated...
Societystjohnsource.com

Virtue of the Week: Appreciation

Virtue of the Week focuses on building peaceful and caring communities through understanding and fostering the practice of virtues. The Source supports the Virtues Project and will publish one virtue developed by the project each week. Appreciation is seeing the good in life, recognizing gifts that come our way and...
Portland, ORthebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: Liz Vice, “This Land Is Your Land”

In Their Words: “Every time I sit to write a song, specifically on the themes of justice, maybe it’s a romantic idea, but I always think that the song will be outdated by the time it’s released, as if world peace is gonna show up before a battle cry is needed. ‘This Land Is Your Land’ was written with new lyrics with my friends Paul Zach, Orlando Palmer, and Isaac Wardell one day shy of the one-year anniversary of the white nationalist ‘unite the right’ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia; that was nearly four years ago. We wanted to rewrite a popular “American” song to reflect what’s happening now in our nation and tell the story of how America became America: immigration and asylum seekers, the mass incarceration of black people, and the mass genocide of the indigenous people of this land. After much rest and reflection in 2020 and focusing on my mental health, I decided to give these new lyrics breath and now it’s time to release it out into the world.” — Liz Vice.
Advocacywaynetimes.com

Work until you drop... The middle class virtue

The old world concept of the American workweek if fading. Dad worked in a factory, Mom worked various jobs when I was young and somehow made ends meet. We were average, what I would call middle class folks, set in the ways of post war, long ago depression days. All...
LifestyleSaipan Tribune

“CNMI gets over 50% vaccinated travelers per flight’

Over 50% of fully vaccinated travelers composed of a mix of returning residents and visitors enter the CNMI per United Airlines flight from Guam, according to Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. CEO Esther Muña during the Saipan Chamber of Commerce general membership meeting last week. She acknowledged that about 25% to 40%...
ReligionSaipan Tribune

Falun Dafa set to mark 22nd year since being targeted by China govt

The Falun Dafa Association Saipan will be commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the group’s persecution by the Chinese Communist Party on July 20, 1999, and will mark the occasion with multiple events in the days leading up to July 20. Beginning Friday, July 16, the religious movement and its adherents...
ReligionEnid News and Eagle

LETTER: Posing friendly criticism

I enjoy Pastor Wade Burleson’s sermons, full of literary and historical value. A direct speaker, Burleson struck a common criticism of Critical Race Theory titled “Deconstructing the U.S. Using Critical Race Theory.” As a dirty commie, I thought it interesting to pose friendly criticism to a graceful discussant. “CRT PROMOTES...
YoutubeSaipan Tribune

Survey lists Top 3 news sources, most trusted

An online survey the Northern Marianas Humanities Council held in October to November last year on news consumption and the perceived trustworthiness of mass media in the CNMI showed that the top three most used news sources are Saipan Tribune, Marianas Variety, and KSPN Channel 2. The most trustworthy? KSPN. Among social media behemoths, the most trusted source of CNMI news is YouTube.
Bristol, TNheraldcourier.com

ANDERSON: The vanishing virtue of contentment

Benjamin Franklin once said: “Contentment makes poor men rich; discontent makes rich men poor.” It’s true. A contented person has what the discontented person searches for, but never finds. He has enough. The Apostle Paul learned by experience to be content regardless of his circumstances: “I have learned, in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content.” (Philippians 4:11) We would all do well to learn and appreciate the virtue of contentment. Consider the following biblical truths.
Politicsamericanpeoplenews.com

Haitians Decry Photos Said to Be of President Moïse on Social Media

The photos are horrifying. They seem to portray the body of President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti laid out in the morgue, his left eye crushed in, the flesh of one of his arms torn by bullets, his mouth gaping. A country already reeling from the assassination of its leader on...
Benjamin FranklinSaipan Tribune

VICE AND VIRTUE SONNETS On Cleanliness and Dirtiness

“Tolerate no uncleanliness in body, cloaths or habitation.”. get out of here take those muddy shoes off outside. there’s food all over your face have you no pride. when you’re finished go out and help your brother. Get ready for church, take a shower, comb your hair. shine your shoes...
Congress & CourtsToledo Blade

The cool virtue

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has overturned the sexual assault conviction of comic and actor Bill Cosby and released him from prison. The court also seemed to prohibit a new (third) trial. Much ink and air has been spilled in outrage over this, as Cosby had become the poster boy for...

