Austell, GA

Habitat for Humanity NW Metro Atlanta to hammer first nails of 2021 on 21st house in Austell

By Staff reports
Marietta Daily Journal
 18 days ago

Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta and the Cobb Interfaith Habitat Coalition will hammer the first nails on their 2021 house Saturday in Austell. This will be the first house build of the year, with volunteers build ng alongside the homeowner for nine weeks. The build marks the 21st annual home for the CIHC. The 2021 Coalition includes 13 religious organizations and four corporate members.

