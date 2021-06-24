CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT June 26

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance. The Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart will host a Family Fun Day in Santa Rosa Beach from 9-11 a.m. June 26. The location will be the new Ascension Sacred Heart building at 179 Mack Bayou Loop. The event is free of charge and celebrates the expansion of pediatric services to the Emerald Coast. Outdoors, masks are encouraged, but not required. Inside the building, masks are required.