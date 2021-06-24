Loki Episode 3 theory reveals a game-changing secret hidden in plain sight
If one thing’s exceedingly clear about Loki, it’s that nothing is as it seems in this Disney+ series — especially where Sylvie is concerned. After spending two episodes exploring the Time Variance Authority’s influence over events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki Episode 3 went in an entirely different direction: specifically, to Lamentis, a far-off planet on the verge of its own apocalypse. The episode was a departure from Loki’s normal fare, but was that because of a grand illusion?www.inverse.com