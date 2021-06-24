Loki Episode 3 theory reveals a game-changing secret hidden in plain sight

Marvel Studios shared a new mid-season trailer for Loki, which gives a small glimpse at what's to come in the final three episodes. We're halfway through Disney+'s third MCU original series, and Loki is proving to be unlike its predecessors in every way. There are small moments of never-before-seen shots and bits of dialogue we've never heard yet in the trailer, but the biggest takeaway is that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) appear to have gotten off Lamentis-1 and are back at the Time Variance Authority. Both variants are being taken into custody by Minutemen, two of which have been assigned to restrain Loki while a large group surrounds Sylvie. This moment gives us one of the best lines in the sneak peek, as Loki says, "By the way, I should have an equal amount of security. This is insulting!"