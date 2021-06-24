Cancel
Science

Artificial intelligence breakthrough gives longer advance warning of ozone issues

By University of Houston
Phys.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOzone levels in the earth's troposphere (the lowest level of our atmosphere) can now be forecasted with accuracy up to two weeks in advance, a remarkable improvement over current systems that can accurately predict ozone levels only three days ahead. The new artificial intelligence system developed in the University of Houston's Air Quality Forecasting and Modeling Lab could lead to improved ways to control high ozone problems and even contribute to solutions for climate change issues.

