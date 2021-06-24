Artificial intelligence breakthrough gives longer advance warning of ozone issues

Bielefeld University has been awarded its second Alexander von Humboldt Professorship. This time, it goes to the computer scientist Professor Dr Yaochu Jin. He is one of the world's leading experts on evolutionary algorithms--a form of artificial intelligence (AI) that optimizes its own capabilities. In autumn 2021, Jin will move from the University of Surrey (UK) to Bielefeld University. The Humboldt Professorship enables researchers who have previously been working abroad to take up a professorship at a German university where they can conduct pioneering research. It is the most highly endowed international research award in the country. Yaochu Jin will receive 3.5 million euros in prize money over a period of five years. It was announced today (01.07.2021) that a total of six new Humboldt Professorships have been selected. Jin is one of three award winners who will be honoured with the award for their research on AI.