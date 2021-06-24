Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amherst, MA

Amherst Town Council voted to establish reparations fund for Black residents

By Tristan Smith
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Amherst Town Council took a step towards making amends for past socio-economic transgressions subjected to their Black residents, with the creation of a reparations fund. According to a Daily Hampshire Gazette Report, The Amherst Town Council voted 12-1, on June 21, to approve the “Reparations Stabilization Fund,” a fund that’ll be used to reimburse Black residents for previous acts of hate and racial discrimination directed towards them.

www.masslive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
44K+
Followers
35K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amherst, MA
Amherst, MA
Education
Amherst, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
Amherst, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reparations#Stabilization Fund#Racial Discrimination#The Amherst Town Council#The Town Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
Related
Amherst, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Amherst Town Manager seeking applicants for African Heritage Reparations Assembly to develop ‘Municipal Reparations Plan’

AMHERST – Town Manager Paul Bockelman is seeking applicants to volunteer on the recently created African Heritage Reparations Assembly. This 7-person committee “shall include six Black residents,” according to a press release his office released on Monday. A single function of panel is to create “a Municipal Reparations Plan that...
Holyoke, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Daniel Desrochers named Holyoke Public Schools communications director

HOLYOKE — The Holyoke Public Schools have appointed Daniel Desrochers as the district’s new communications director. Desrochers replaces longtime communications director Judy Taylor, who served under former state receiver Stephen Zrike. “Dan Desrochers is leading the district’s communication efforts to spread the word of all of our great work at...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Massachusetts needs a gas tax hike, but also rebates for low- and middle-income drivers, former state rep says

Massachusetts should increase its gas tax, but not without offering some relief to low- and middle-income drivers, former state Rep. Jennifer Benson said Monday. Benson, president of the Alliance for Business Leadership, said the gas tax hike is regressive, but necessary to bring in revenue and deter car usage as public transit projects statewide take shape.
Worcester, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Worcester’s Human Rights Commission to hold community meetings on police body cameras for all five districts

The city of Worcester has announced it will hold listening sessions on police body cameras for residents in all five of the city’s council districts. The city’s Human Rights Commission will hold listening sessions, or community meetings, for residents to learn more about the Worcester Police Department’s body camera program. District councilors and representatives from the Worcester Police Department will be in attendance at each meeting, according to the city.
Worcester County, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Gov. Baker appoints Kimberly Roy to Cannabis Control Commission; Roy to oversee adult use and medical marijuana industries

Gov. Charlier Baker’s office announced Monday that Kimberly Roy has been appointed to the Cannabis Control Commission. Serving as the governor’s appointee, Roy will oversee both the adult-use and medical marijuana industries. Since 20211, Roy has served as director of external affairs for the Worcester County Sheriff’s Department, where she’s focused on the Face2Face program, a substance misuse prevention and education program serving more than 375,000 local students.
Southwick, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Carvana’s plans to pave over acres of beautiful farmland in Southwick not welcome (Letters)

Nirvana may be a transcendent state of mind, but Carvana is the opposite of enlightenment. Their land use plan for the small town of Southwick looks like a huge concrete airplane dropped onto a sea of asphalt—destroying 66 acres of beautifully intact and ever rarer farmland, in a Right to Farm community, no less! If that’s enlightenment, I’ll eat my fender. It does NOT deserve a special permit. They sell cars on the internet—let them find some already existing industrial park to sprawl in, and leave Southwick alone.
Springfield, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

People in Business: July 12, 2021 edition

Beth Ward has joined MGM Springfield as community affairs manager, MGM announced Wednesday. Ward will be the primary media contact for the $1 billion resort casino, and she will assist in social responsibility initiatives including philanthropy, community engagement, and diversity and inclusion initiatives. An award-winning journalist, Ward brings more than...

Comments / 1

Community Policy