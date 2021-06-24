Amherst Town Council voted to establish reparations fund for Black residents
The Amherst Town Council took a step towards making amends for past socio-economic transgressions subjected to their Black residents, with the creation of a reparations fund. According to a Daily Hampshire Gazette Report, The Amherst Town Council voted 12-1, on June 21, to approve the “Reparations Stabilization Fund,” a fund that’ll be used to reimburse Black residents for previous acts of hate and racial discrimination directed towards them.www.masslive.com