Inside Look: International Fashion Icon Summer Albarcha’s St. Louis Wedding
My name is Summer, and I’ve been running the modest fashion blog @summeralbarcha for more than nine years. I grew up in St. Louis and graduated from Saint Louis University with a degree in business administration in 2018. Amid studying, traveling for my blog and planning a wedding, I definitely faced a hectic time, but I am very blessed to have so many loved ones nearby who helped make the experience so special.www.stltoday.com
Comments / 0