Las Cruces, NM

Transgender member booted from Las Cruces organization after requesting they/them pronouns

Deming Headlight
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES - "I identify as a disabled queer trans writer and artist, if you had to put it all in one sentence," Michel Wing said in an interview at their home office this week. Their first name is pronounced "mikhail" and they use the gender-neutral pronouns "they" and "them"...

