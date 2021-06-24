Cancel
Anne Rice's INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE Series Gets The Greenlight From AMC

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout a year ago it was reported that AMC Networks has acquired the rights to Anne Rice’s book series The Vampire Chronicles. Well, they’ve officially announced that they are moving forward with a series based on Interview With The Vampire, which was previously adapted as a film back in 1994.

geektyrant.com
