Huntsville, AL

Major Crimes Arrests

Huntsville, Alabama
 18 days ago
The Huntsville Police Department has charged both Joseph Stack, 44, and Quartney Smith, 36, with abuse of a corpse following the discovery of Laekyn Steelman’s body on Thursday, June 24.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Maysville Road and Clinton Avenue just after 8 a.m. and found Steelman deceased in a wooded area.

HPD Major Crimes Unit Investigators believe the suspects, who are married, were acquaintances of Steelman. The investigation revealed the three individuals were engaged in illegal drug activity over the weekend when Steelman overdosed. Stack and Smith both failed to contact authorities or emergency personnel for assistance. It is believed the incident occurred at a residence on Sutcliff Drive and Steelman’s body was taken to where it was discovered Thursday morning.

Steelman was reported missing by her mother on Saturday, June 19.

The official cause of Steelman’s death will be determined with toxicology and autopsy results. The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

