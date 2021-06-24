HAVE YOU WONDERED? Look through the fog; set your heart and mind on journey toward heaven
In 1952, a young woman named Florence Chadwick stepped into the waters of the Pacific Ocean, determined to swim from Catalina Island to the California coastline, a distance of about 26 miles. She'd already been the first woman to swim the English Channel in both directions. She was flanked by small boats the whole way that watched for sharks and were prepared to help her if she grew tired.