Presidential Election

U.S. House targets 'predatory lenders', votes to repeal Trump banking rule

By Katanga Johnson
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to repeal a contentious banking rule introduced during former President Donald Trump’s administration that Democrats say allows predatory lenders to skirt state consumer protections.

Lawmakers voted 218 to 208 to roll back the so-called “true lender” rule, which attempted to clarify what laws applied to lenders like fintechs when partnered with traditional banks, and clears the way for its removal as President Joe Biden is expected to sign it.

“Predatory lenders trap working class communities like mine in cycles of debt, and the Trump administration’s so-called ‘True Lender’ rule helps them get around state consumer protection laws to do it,” said Illinois Congressman Jesús “Chuy” García, who introduced the CRA legislation.

“Repealing this rule empowers states to protect their residents from debts they can’t repay and recognizes the will of people across the country who have voted to support these protections.”

The targeted rule, written last year by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, attempted to clarify whether state or federal laws applied when lenders like fintechs partnered with traditional banks.

Democrats and consumer advocates warned it would allow predatory lenders to skirt state usury laws and interest rate caps by partnering with national banks that enjoy more lax federal rules.

The OCC said when it drafted the rule that it was aiming to provide legal certainty to lenders as to whether state or federal laws applied to their business.

The regulator determined that if the bank is named as the lender in the loan agreement, then the relevant bank rules apply, meaning any partnerships with national banks would operate under federal rules, which generally are more relaxed on lending restrictions.

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu said he “reaffirms the agency’s long-standing position that predatory lending has no place in the federal banking system.”

U.S. Politicsb975.com

U.S. FTC to vote on whether to rescind 1995 merger policy statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said on Monday it will vote July 21 on whether to rescind a 1995 policy statement regarding “prior approval” and “prior notice” remedies in merger cases. The FTC said in 1995 it would no longer require prior approval of certain future...
Texas StateUS News and World Report

Texas Democratic Lawmakers Flee State to Thwart Voting Restrictions

(Reuters) -Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas state Representative Alex...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Congressional Democrats give Biden a pass on oversight and accountability

Congressional Democrats are giving President Biden a pass when it comes to oversight and accountability, according to new research by a bipartisan think tank. The Lugar Center, a Washington-based public policy institute, released a report Monday indicating that during the first six months of the new administration, oversight has been nearly nonexistent.
Presidential ElectionForbes

President Biden’s New Order: A Central Plan To Impose Competition

On Friday, President Biden issued a much-anticipated Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy. The fact sheet accompanying the order said it would “lower prices for families, increase wages for workers, and promote innovation and even faster economic growth.” Competition indeed does benefit consumers and workers, and it is essential for a dynamic and flourishing economy. But some of the order’s initiatives appear more likely to inhibit competition and innovation than to encourage them.

