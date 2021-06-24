Cancel
Shawnee County, KS

'They are at the absolute end of their life': Shawnee County purchases election equipment month before primary

Cover picture for the articleThe Shawnee County Election Office is purchasing an electronic poll book system and 306 Interface boards and cables for printers to use in the upcoming election. Shawnee County election commissioner Andrew Howell said the equipment isn't what people vote on and the printers don't print ballots. Both purchases should help people voting in person and will help election workers do their jobs more efficiently without compromising ballot security, Howell said.

