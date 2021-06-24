Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Ken Klippenstein: Leaked military documents may mislead recruits to believe 'socialists are really scary'

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09MI0C_0aePsncr00

Intercept reporter Ken Klippenstein said in an interview Thursday that military documents he had obtained showed "sloppy language" that could lead many young recruits into believing that "socialists are really scary guys."

During an appearance on Hill.TV's "Rising," Klippenstein discussed military study guides for training that compared socialists to Neo-Nazis and anarchists, categorizing them all as "political terrorists."

"While I don't think they're necessarily going to start kicking down doors and rounding up the socialists, it shows what happens when the military, you know, is tasked with determining what sorts of ideologies they consider problematic," Klippenstein said.

"You start getting sloppy language like this, that, you know, to a young 20-year-old trainee maybe they don't understand that this was just poorly drafted and they end up walking away from a presentation like this thinking, 'Wow, these socialists are really scary guys,' and that doesn't seem great to me," the journalist added.

"Rising" host Colin Rogero noted that there are socialist elected leaders in the U.S. and questioned whether the military equating them to anarchists was an "overreach."

"Yeah, so that's the pitch to the public is, you know: 'We're going to crackdown on Neo-Nazis and white supremacists,' something that I think people broadly — when they hear that — they're kind of like 'Okay that makes sense.' But then when you look at how these things are implemented, it's a little different than how it's described publicly."

According to Klippenstein, there is an attitude in the counterterrorism space that if individuals from one side of the political spectrum are investigated then it is appropriate to "find a sort of false equivalency" and look into the other side as well.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

265K+
Followers
27K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socialists#Neo Nazis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

UK government investigating how classified military documents were left at a bus stop

The British government is investigating how a set of classified military documents came to be found at a bus stop last week. Nearly 50 pages of emails, PowerPoint slides, and documents detailing Royal Navy defense operations were recovered by an anonymous “member of the public” at the stop in Kent last Tuesday and apparently belong to a senior Ministry of Defense official, according to the BBC, which reviewed the materials.
MilitaryFree Lance-Star

LETTER: Military exemplifies the socialist welfare state

Neil Horning’s letter [“McAulliffe offers divisive rhetoric, recycled socialism,” June 15] is more hyperbole by a Republican Party patsy. Pity that FLS writers don’t offer a more intelligent, issue-oriented, and factually-based point of view than this letter. Again we hear the Democrats labeled as socialists as a sinister foreboding of...
AdvocacyTelegraph

The young really are dangerously socialist

Millennials were once portrayed as an apathetic generation. In the late 1990s, when the first millennials came of age, the Guardian writer Polly Toynbee described them as “airheads and know-nothings.”. Over the past five or six years, however, the way this generation (those born between 1981 and 1996) is viewed...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

American Crisis II: Mark Levin issues 1776-style ‘call for action’

For nearly two decades, Mark Levin, the nation’s top conservative talker, has been penning New York Times bestselling warnings about the Left’s takeover of America. Like “American Crisis” pamphleteer Thomas Paine, who wrote under the pseudonym “Common Sense” during the American Revolution, Levin has called on the nation to wake up before falling off a political cliff.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

China’s Air Force Has a New Enemy (No, Not the U.S. Air Force)

Many of the world’s leaders in the field of science and technology, including the late Stephen Hawking, Telsa founder Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, have all expressed concern in recent years over the risks of artificial intelligence (AI) – most notably its potential use in autonomous weapons. Along with many in academia and human rights groups, the science and tech visionaries have warned that in the wrong hands there is a serious danger posed by AI.
Public HealthHugo Daily News

Military members may quit if COVID vaccine mandated

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) said he was informed by some members of the U.S. military that they would quit if the armed forces mandated a COVID-19 vaccine, coming after a report claimed that Army headquarters told commanders to prepare for mandatory vaccinations in September. “I’ve been contacted by members of our voluntary military who say they will quit if the COVID vaccine is mandated. I…
Public Healthklif.com

Most Americans Believe Coronavirus Leaked From Chinese Lab: Poll

A majority of Americans believe coronavirus leaked from a Chinese laboratory, according to a new Politico-Harvard poll. A total of 52 percent of poll respondents said the virus was released either accidentally or intentionally from a lab, compared to 29 percent in a March 2020 Pew Research Center poll. Only...
POTUSNew York Post

Slavish media amplify Democrats’ outrageous lie on ‘Defund’

How can White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki work with a straight face? The latest wild whopper from her and other Democrats: It’s Republicans who want to defund the police. Yet a press corps that was quick to call almost every word from President Donald Trump a lie is spreading those coming from Team Biden.
Presidential ElectionNPR

Study Looks At What Motivates Trump Supporters

Discussions about Donald Trump's voter base and what motivated them is a beloved topic among pundits. But as time goes on, we're getting more and more data that sheds light on what some of those motivations are. A recent study published in the American Political Science Review found that animus towards Democratic-linked minority groups in 2011, like African Americans and Muslims, is a strong predictor of Trump support in later years. The study is called "Activating Animus: The Uniquely Social Roots of Trump Support," and Lilliana Mason is one of its co-authors. She's a political scientist at Johns Hopkins University, and she's here to talk more about these findings. Welcome, Lilliana.
ProtestsForward

LIVE UPDATES: Jews and allies gather at the Capitol to rally against antisemitism

Watch this space for live updates leading up to and during the rally, which begins at 1 p.m. EST. Jews and allies from across the East Coast and beyond are planning to demonstrate Sunday afternoon in Washington against rising antisemitism and hostility toward Israel. The gathering has been sponsored by the entire Jewish establishment even as a handful of influential progressive organizations declined to participate amid concerns over how the event will approach Israel.

Comments / 232

Community Policy