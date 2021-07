Zack Snyder has had as busy a year as any Hollywood director in 2021. HBO Max released Zack Snyder’s Justice League on March 18th, and the critical reaction was positive. Two months later, Snyder’s zombie heist movie Army of the Dead started streaming on Netflix, quickly becoming one of the most-watched movies the streaming service has ever made. And now Netflix will deepen the relationship with Zack Snyder even further by picking up Rebel Moon. In addition to producing two more Army of the Dead movies, Netflix will collaborate with Snyder on its new sci-fi adventure film called Rebel Moon. It...