The Owen County Fair is in full swing this week and it is exciting to see so many talented young people, as well as the wide range of Owen County businesses and organizations come together in real time and celebrate what Owen County is about. If you happen to be at the fair tonight or tomorrow, be sure to stop by the MYPath table and say hi, check out our trail maps, and find out about our plans and progress on the trail. You can find us with our partner and primary sponsor, the Owen County Community Foundation.