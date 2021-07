Actor Tobin Bell had a long career spanning four decades, initially in uncredited roles in some of Hollywood's most memorable films like Tootise (1981) and Sophie's Choice (1982). It wasn't until he reached his big break in 1988's Mississippi Burning along with his memorable turn in the TV series The Equalizer that things really picked up for the venerable character actor. Whatever film or TV series needed his service, no matter the genre, Bell keeps leaving his indelible mark with his presence on screen. I spoke to the actor about his latest role in the family sci-fi thriller film as Frederick Munch in Let Us In; what intrigued him about the role, working with his younger co-stars, and dealing with the enduring legacy of the Saw franchise.